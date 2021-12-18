(Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part story on the St. Bonaventure men’s rugby team’s National Collegiate Rugby championship.)
To build a national championship men’s rugby team, St. Bonaventure found talent from its backyard to all around the globe.
The Bonnies’ roster reflects what a global game the sport is, pulling players from nations such as England, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and South Africa. There are many more from the Western New York region and several from across the United States, from the west coast to Hawaii.
“It’s really great. We do really bond,” coach Tui Osborne said of the Bonnies’ mix of backgrounds. “The mixtures of cultures, everybody’s learning about each other. It’s a mixed bag with our group. It’s a fun one. We have guys from San Diego, Samoans, we’ve got guys from the UK island and Scotland and we have our Italian brothers, who all come together to have the same purpose of getting this done and becoming good student-athletes.
“It’s been a great culture and guys learning along the way how to treat each other and developing along the way was probably the biggest part. Yes, they made mistakes along the way but we were quick to try to make sure, ‘Hey, let’s do this differently, let’s adapt to what’s going on in the world today.’ It was just huge for us to turn that corner with a culture.”
IT WAS the leg of Derry, Ireland’s Keelin Coyle, a fly-half/center, that staked Bona to an early lead in Saturday’s National Collegiate Rugby Division I championship game, making three penalty kicks with the wind at his back. Flanker Matthew Conroy, of Glasgow, Scotland, was named Man of the Match.
After wrapping up his senior season by helping win last weekend in Houston, in a 19-18 victory over Penn State, senior co-vice captain Cory Ratka called this the most bonded team the Bonnies have had in his four years.
“We all had this common goal to reach this championship game so that really helped a lot,” Ratka said. “Having all these players with different backgrounds from all over the world and country really plays its part on the field and off when it comes to our success. Each player brings a strong element of play that they learned from their hometown. We also get to experience all these different backgrounds and cultures each person has … which is always great. The school and our coaches make sure we get time away from training where we do team bonding activities, which is always great.”
SENIOR Alex Chura (Cleveland) and junior Ricky Rose (Medina, Ohio) served as captains this year with Ratka (Kenmore) and Juan Pen (Cleveland) vice captains.
“Our coaching staff split the whole team up into ‘houses’ where each one of us captains look over our ‘house’ of players,” Ratka noted. “This is so we can easily keep track of how everyone is, remind them about updates and have competitions between each other throughout the season. Lastly, as leaders of this program we all know the responsibility we have to maintain our standards so Juan and I are always there to back Alex and Ricky on the decisions they make.”
Osborne, a native of Fiji, arrived at Bona in 2015 after a previous coaching stint at Life University, moving closer to his wife’s hometown of Buffalo to raise their young daughter near family. He credits a push by rugby alumni and commitment from SBU administration, making rugby a varsity sport and hiring full-time coaches. Assistant coach Danny Neighbour, an English native, preceded Osborne by a year, arriving in 2014.
“There’s a lot of things that had to happen from the institution,” Osborne said of what took Bona to a championship level. “They elevated us to a full-time program and hired me on as full-time along with Danny, who does a tremendous job with the guys. Our partnership as coaches has propelled us to this stage. But we started building in 2015 and we had a five-year plan to try to get us where we are right now.
“A lot went into it. Alumni relations, the board of trustees from the school, friends from (the administration building), Bernie Valento, just helping us get to a stage where we can recruit the type of players that we need and also grooming the talent that started with us.”
SUPPORT from Bona alumni, Osborne said, has played a huge role in building up the program through scholarships.
“(It) was rewarding for us to have American-grown rugby players who get to achieve such a huge deal, get a national championship, we’ve had an alumni scholarship, the Rob Peraza scholarship, which was there from day one (when I arrived) and helped a lot of players to make a decision to come to St. Bonaventure,” Osborne said. “(If not for) that scholarship, we wouldn’t be here. Our alumni association, guys like Bill Kelly, who’s done a lot behind the scenes for the development of the program through the years, our parents and fans who always support us at games, driving the distance from New York, New Jersey, Ohio just to support us.”
Osborne expressed optimism that the Bonnies could build up support outside of campus, offering to reach out to the surrounding area before next season to reach potential fans.
“I want to make rugby a community subject in Olean,” he said. “I want to fill up more games next year and get people to do some research on the game. If it’s worth us coming out to the community and promoting ourselves, we have a fanbase that hasn’t been touched much in Olean. Hopefully after this we’ll get more people to games, and it’s free.”
Looking to next year, Bona will retain much of this year’s team, but lose key leaders such as Chura, Ratka, Pen and Josh Smith, who made the game-sealing stop in the closing seconds against Penn State last week.
“Not many (seniors), but very instrumental in our campaign for the championship this year. It’ll be hard shoes to fill,” Osborne said.