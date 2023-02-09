ST. BONAVENTURE – An overwhelming majority of Americans support rule changes designed to make the game safer for its players, according to a new national survey of 3,201 United States residents released Wednesday by the Siena College Research Institute and St. Bonaventure University’s Jandoli School of Communication.

Sixty-nine percent of fans – including 79% of “Avid” fans – favor rule changes aimed at reducing the potential for neurological injuries, “even if the rules change the game.” And 71% of adults believe that independent doctors – not paid for by the individual teams – should make the decisions on whether injured players can re-enter a game.

