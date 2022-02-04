Mark Schmidt put his hands to his head in disbelief.
Jaren Holmes and Dominick Welch looked as if they didn’t quite know what hit them.
Kyle Lofton simply appeared defeated.
With under nine minutes remaining in a tie game, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team appeared to have Richmond stopped, forcing the Spiders to inbound under their own basket with just two ticks left on the shot clock. But then Tyler Burton came off a screen, caught a wide open lob and laid it in easily to give his team a 51-49 edge.
It wasn’t a dagger type of play, but it was the summation of this contest as a whole. Richmond made big plays in big moments, and Bona, too often, didn’t. Richmond had one of its star players go off, and Bona didn’t. Richmond finished and Bona didn’t.
Burton was the latest to bury the Bonnies individually, scoring a career-high 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting. And with that, this disappointing Bona season continued with a 71-61 loss in a nationally televised showcase contest at the Robins Center.
FOR BONA (12-7, 4-4), there were, again, a number of little things to point to as the cause for defeat. There were, again, the overarching concerns that continue to be echoed from the fan base in terms of chemistry, bench use and adjustments.
But within this particular two-hour window, it largely came down to this: Bona couldn’t finish in the final segment of each half. Up 29-26 with 4:49 left in the first half, it surrendered a 12-2 run to fall behind 38-31 at the break. Trailing by one (54-53) with 6:58 to go, it was outscored 17-8 the rest of the way.
“We missed some shots, they made some shots,” coach Mark Schmidt assessed of those stretches. “We turned the ball over a couple times. They made us pay when we turned the ball over. They played better and made shots at the end of the first half. At the end of the game, the big play was the lob. It was a (close game), we broke down on that one. When we broke down, they made plays.”
BONA COMMITTED four turnovers as part of a four-minute scoring drought to end the first half. After a strong, and much-needed, start out of halftime, it watched as the other veteran-laden team, and not theirs, came up big when it mattered most.
Burton answered a missed free throw by Holmes with a big putback dunk and 3-pointer to make it a two-possession game (59-53). Grant Golden (12 points) hit a layup following a missed Jalen Adaway trey to extend the UR lead to 63-56 with 1:47 remaining.
And in the end, one of the league’s two preseason favorites (Richmond) continued in the right direction, having won its sixth game in eight tries, while the other (Bona) proceeded in quite another: The Bonnies are now just 7-7 since winning the Charleston Classic and sit tied for seventh with George Washington in the league standings.
“That’s basketball, that’s athletics, that’s just how it is,” said Schmidt, when asked to assess the game-swinging segments that have now cost his team a handful of wins this season. “Sometimes you’re gonna make the plays and sometimes you don’t. That’s how it is.
“Right now, the situation’s where we’re not making plays and the other team is, and there’s been situations this year where we have made the plays. That’s college basketball and that’s athletics. We just gotta get better and hopefully we’ll make those plays (again) when they come up.”
IN A GAME that featured 10 lead changes and five ties, Bona had its chances to take control. Ultimately, however, it was largely beaten at its own game.
A team that prides itself on making more free throws than the opponent attempts, Bona got to the line just five times. A team that often has the advantage on the boards, it was outrebounded 35-24 by a Richmond team that entered the game 13th in the league in rebounding margin. Typically the more blue-collar team, it was outscored in the paint (36-26) and allowed more second chance points (13-9).
“We didn’t get to the foul line, we didn’t get the ball into the paint, we didn’t finish as well as we needed to,” Schmidt said of those shortcomings, “and Richmond had something to do with that, but you can’t win if you don’t get to the foul line, you can’t win if you get out-rebounded. Those two things happened, and then you give a kid his career high … it’s hard to win on the road when you do those things.”
Adaway had a team-best 16 points while Welch had 11 and, just two games later, joined the former by eclipsing 1,000 points for his career. Osun Osunniyi added 10 points and seven rebounds. Lofton and Holmes were held to single digits on a combined 7-of-17 shooting.
The difference, however, was Burton. Once more, Bona didn’t have an answer for an opposing team’s star (and, in this case, often failed to box him out) after he quickly began to heat up. And because of that, it finally fell for the first time in six tries, since 2018, against a Golden/Jacob Gilyard-led Richmond team.
“He’s a good player.” Schmidt said of Burton. “He hit some shots early, he got some confidence, he played really well. We missed some block outs, we missed the lob dunk; we didn’t guard that right. When you give a kid confidence like that, he’s a heckuva player and he got it going.
“It’s hard to stop him when he gets it going.”