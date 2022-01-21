PITTSBURGH — It was an illustration of the season as a whole.
In the last week, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team hammered top 50 VCU and was handled on the road by rising Dayton. It tallied more points against the Rams’ imposing defense than any other opponent this year and went ice-cold versus another tough unit at UD. It was up and down. Hot and cold.
Inconsistent or not, however, Bona (10-4, 2-1) has turned the page. Now at the halfway point of the season, it believes it’s still very much in an agreeable position. And that’s the mindset it’s taking into tonight’s showcase contest against longtime rival Duquesne (7 o’clock, ESPN2-TV, WPIG-FM) inside the newly refurbished UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
“We’re right where we need to be,” senior guard Jaren Holmes said. “We had a lapse last game where we couldn’t hit shots. You’re gonna have times like that. Nah, I think we’re in a great spot. One loss on the A-10 record, it happens with any program in America.
“We’re one of those very good programs, we have those types of guys. We’re looking to bounce back. All our focus is on Duquesne. We’re not really worried about the last game or the VCU game. We’re worried about Duquesne and what we have to do to win that game.”
THROUGH A two-year renovation process, Bona has played its road Duquesne games at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center (2020) and Division III La Roche (2021). This will be its first in the sparkling former Palumbo Center.
The Bonnies are driven by the opportunity to play a twice-annual foe in a new facility on another national stage.
“Like Coach (Schmidt) has reiterated, this is a big rivalry game for us,” Holmes said, “the longest since we’ve been in the A-10. “Duquesne is a very important game and they have a beautiful facility. I actually have a friend on Duquesne (Tyson Acuff), we’ve been talking about all the new stuff they got, everything that’s beneficial to them …”
But they also know this starts an opportunity to truly kick start their season. Bona will undoubtedly be the favorite in its next three games (including away at George Mason and home with Saint Joe’s) ahead of a Feb. 1 showdown with Davidson. The task now is recovering from an unsightly offensive showing in which it scored 50 points on 35 percent shooting (19-of-54) on Tuesday, both penultimate lows on the season (after the Virginia Tech debacle, another game it ultimately bounced back from).
And it’s “very confident” it can do just that.
“(It’s) just trusting the work,” said Holmes, when asked about his own 1-for-12 outing against the Flyers. “It’s basketball at the end of the day; you’re gonna miss shots. It’s not gonna be your night sometimes. Sometimes it’s gonna be an ocean, sometimes it’s gonna be tighter than a cup.
“I’m just gonna go out there, not change my work process or how I try to prepare for each game. I’m just gonna try to do the same thing I always do, try to keep that same rhythm.”
Added Schmidt, “Yeah, that’s our goal, to go out there and execute better, hopefully have the ball drop a little bit, but execute on both ends. If we can do that, then we can have a successful game.”
MUCH LIKE many others in the A-10, Duquesne, now in its fifth year under Keith Dambrot, is a squad in transition.
Gone is the core, including Sincere Carry, Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes, that led the Dukes to a 21-9 campaign in 2019-20 and began last season together before a string of transfers and graduation losses left them at 9-9 in 2020-21 and in rebuilding mode heading into 2021-22. Bona went 3-0 against that squad a year ago, including a 75-59 win in the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals.
In its place is a string of transfers and freshmen, highlighted by a quartet of double-digit scorers in 6-foot-5 Mercer transfer Leon Ayers III (12.5 points) and 6-foot-7 TCU transfer Kevin Easley (12.1), plus 6-3 freshman Amir Spears (12.3) and former Indiana State big man Tre Williams (11 points, 6 rebounds).
Bona has owned this series of late, taking 13 of the last 15 and 21 of 30 in Schmidt’s tenure. It’s begun to play well in the Steel City after a string of close losses, having won each of its last five visits. And it’ll be expected to win again.
The Dukes (6-9, 1-2) did edge UMass (78-74) in their A-10 opener, but have since dropped two in a row — a one-point loss to Fordham and a 20-point home setback to Dayton. Their best win to date came just before its own COVID-19 pause against a UC Irvine team (76-54) that ranks No. 103 in the NET. This, Schmidt noted, is both a young and new-look Duquesne team that’s still in the process of gelling and learning Dambrot’s system. It’s struggles have been apparent, as it ranks No. 224 in the NET, third-lowest in the conference.
Still, this is a rival that has traditionally given the Bonnies good games, win or lose (10 of the last 13 contests have been decided by seven points or fewer; last year, Bona won that game at La Roche by slim 65-61 margin).
And Schmidt expects the same kind of test tonight.
“They’re playing really hard, they’ve got skill, they’re playing very similar to how they played last year, throwing the ball into the post,” he said. “They’ve got really good, young guards that are really explosive, can really shoot it. They got a 4-man that can stretch the defense, Williams inside is a load,
“They’re a very good team. They’re all new so they’re still learning the system, but they’re very talented and it’s gonna be a hard game for us on the road.”