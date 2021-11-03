ST. BONAVENTURE — Its goals haven’t been quite this high in half a century.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has every intention of playing a second game, if not a second weekend, in the Big Dance.
“If you can win the Atlantic 10, you can get to the NCAA Tournament, and if you win the Atlantic 10, you can compete against any team in the country,” coach Mark Schmidt said recently, “and hopefully we’ll win the A-10 Tournament, so we don’t have to worry about biting our nails trying to get in.
“And then (it’s) getting in and trying to advance. We’ve got a lot of things stacked up against us, but I’m really happy that I have five seniors that did it last year and hopefully can really lead us again this year.”
The Bonnies, simultaneously, also hope to continue elevating the program profile — it will start this year as the No. 23-ranked team nationally and as the unanimous conference favorite — while helping to turn all five of those starters into pro players.
“Because in order to win the A-10 and compete for a (league) title, you need pros,” Schmidt noted. “You don’t need guys that after four years, you’re helping them find a job on Wall Street. We want to try to help them get agents so that they can continue to play basketball for a living.”
BEFORE IT can entertain any of that, however — a potential A-10 championship matchup in D.C., a second-straight NCAA appearance, an NBA Draft party — there’s first the matter of box No. 1. And that initial task comes tonight in the Reilly Center when Bona hosts Division III Alfred (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) in its lone exhibition before taking the floor for real on Tuesday against Siena.
For the Bonnies, aside from being their initial action in front of an audience since falling to LSU in the first round of the Big Dance last March, tonight’s tuneup represents a series of firsts.
This is their first exhibition in two years after last year’s annual matchup with the Saxons was canceled due to the challenges of playing in a pandemic. It’s the first Bona preseason game for two of those starters, Jaren Holmes and Jalen Adaway, who were injured and redshirting, respectively, the last time this contest was played.
And, most notably, is this:
It will mark the Bonnies’ first home game in front of fans since March 4, 2020 — a span of 615 days — when they played Saint Joe’s on Senior Night, just eight unwitting days before the onset of the pandemic.
BONA HAS traditionally approached its exhibition with the mindset of allowing its starters to open a big lead, getting everybody meaningful minutes and making sure it walks away with a convincing win. But if ever there was a year to keep that starting five mostly sidelined, this would be it.
That’s what it did last week, when star point guard Kyle Lofton played just 10 minutes, the reserves saw most of the action and Bona reportedly dropped its “secret scrimmage” to Kent State by a point. Then, too, Adaway, per his Instagram, evidently tweaked his right ankle in a recent practice and could well be limited or held out of tonight’s game entirely.
The Bonnies have no reason to risk injury to a group that’s already one of the most established in the country. Tonight, then, figures to be more about cultivating more court time for the eight newcomers — an entirely new bench — who are still competing for the top 3-4 reserve spots and filling a role that was largely missing last season: giving the starters a legitimate break.
Five days before its season-opener, there’s still meshing that needs to be done. And Bona’s veterans have taken an active role in that process.
“(It’s) taking another step in the right direction,” said senior center Osun Osunniyi, when asked how that unit’s leadership roles have changed this season. “Having a whole new bench and having five returning seniors, the pressure’s kind of on us to help get those guys up to speed as quickly as possible.
“The season’s (a week) away and we’re still trying to get everything together fully, but at the same time, it’s helping us become better players and better leaders. So this whole offseason and preseason has been a big step for us leading the new guys, bringing them in and getting them used to the culture at Bonaventure.”
MUCH AS it has from the beginning, the Alfred tilt will also serve as a family (and local) affair … and this year, even more so.
The Saxons’ roster boasts five former Big 30 all-stars, including Mike Schmidt (Olean) and Casey Curran (Allegany-Limestone), the sons of Mark Schmidt and assistant coach Steve Curran (the others are Franklinville’s Sam Erickson, Belfast’s Adam Enders and Ellicottville’s Elliot Bowen).
The younger Schmidt was a freshman starter the last time the teams met, a 90-45 Bona victory in 2019, and has followed in the footsteps of his two older brothers, Nick and Derek, in playing against his dad. He’s one of the top returning pieces on a Saxons group that managed just seven games in a pandemic-affected season last winter after earning a national Top 25 ranking by D3hoops.com in 2019-20.
For Bona, tonight is as much a formality as it’s had under Schmidt. But it hopes it’s also the unofficial start of something much bigger.
“Winning a championship last year was a great feeling,” Osunniyi said. “(This year, hopefully it’s) winning another A-10 championship and making another run in the Big Dance.”