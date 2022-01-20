ST. BONAVENTURE – Last Friday, the immediate aftermath was marked by, quite literally, all laughs.
When Jaren Holmes was asked in the postgame press conference if he agreed with coach Mark Schmidt’s sentiment that night’s 73-53 win over VCU was a “complete” game, the St. Bonaventure basketball senior smiled and said, “Yeah … if it’s coming from Coach Schmidt. He told you guys that; he didn’t tell us that.”
Laughter.
When asked if he was made nervous by Osun Osunniyi crumpling to the floor in pain late in the first half of that game, he answered, “Oh, no. Shoon’s dramatic. But that’s my boy, he’s getting up. He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever met in my life, so he’s getting up regardless. If he can walk, he’s gonna play.”
Laughter.
And when questioned about Osunniyi’s vicious rejection of a Jayden Nunn shot deep into the chair-backed blue seats, which made SportsCenter’s top plays and came on the heels of strong 1-on-1 defense from Holmes, the 6-foot-4 guard responded, “I told Shoon he owes me one. I set him up. But yeah, it was amazing. You know Shoon, he be volleyball spiking stuff.”
Laughter.
That’s what happens when you dominate a top-50 opponent and beat one of the Atlantic 10’s hottest teams by 20. “It was definitely one of our better games, and it looked like we were back out there having fun,” Holmes assessed.
BUT THAT, of course, was in clear contrast to the offshoot that came four nights later.
Those smiles were replaced by shell-shocked faces after Bona suffered a defeat similar to the one it handed out in Tuesday’s 68-50 loss to Dayton. That light-hearted 15-minute presser after VCU was usurped by a one-minute, nine-second sound bite from a clearly and understandably frustrated Schmidt. The high of a badly needed statement victory was replaced by the low of another head-scratching one-sided defeat.
And that only underscored the Jekyll and Hyde nature of this season.
Look, Bona has been mostly good in 2021-22; you don’t nab four total Quadrant 1 and 2 wins by MLK Day and enter the week still firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble (it was among the “next four out” in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest projection) without that being so. But it’s also been as inconsistent as it’s ever been in this prosperous seven-year run.
And that doesn’t just go for the team, but the fans, too.
INTERESTINGLY, the Bona faithful (not all, but a noticeably large representation) hasn’t been shy about venting its frustrations, taking to social media to criticize the Bonnies’ erratic nature, question the direction things are headed and make it known that perhaps this team just isn’t quite the one it was expected to be.
It’s led to visible feuding between the fans who are supportive no matter what the circumstances and those that feel it’s okay to be discouraged given what Bona was billed to be in the preseason and where it stood at Thanksgiving. It even led to the official Bona basketball Twitter account chiming in after the VCU victory with the following exchange:
Twitter user: “The Bonnies aren’t back, they never left.”
Bona: “Never went anywhere! (But the haters disappeared somewhere tonight).”
From here, both sides have a valid point. It makes sense that fans would choose to be more supportive now than ever, especially when this team has rallied from slow Januarys on multiple occasions in the recent past. It does look a bit silly when someone is lambasting a lethargic effort one day and beating their chest over a 20-point blowout the next. But it’s also understandable that this team would be held to a higher standard than any that came before it, and that those fans would be frustrated by Bona (so far) falling a bit short of the sky-high expectations it willfully embraced coming in.
More than anything that probably speaks to just how far this program had come over the last decade, when 10-4 (2-1) with wins over Boise State, Clemson, Marquette and VCU could be considered anything less than an enormous success …
And just how admittedly spoiled Bona fans have become.
YES, nearing the midway point of 2021-22, things have become a bit messy in Bona land, even more so than when the 2017-18 Bonnies made the quiet flight home from Davidson after dropping to 2-4 in league play four years ago yesterday.
But that’s the point: We’re not even TO the midway point of the year yet (Bona has played 14 of its potential 29 games). As we’ve learned from recent memory – remember when Bona sat 4-10 and wound up playing in the A-10 Tournament championship game three years ago? – there’s still so much season to go.
Despite how inconsistent it’s been to this point, all those highs and lows, those back-and-forth proclamations of “Season’s off!, Season’s back on!,” there’s still time for the Bonnies to get where they’re going.
It’s probably going to start with taking care of its next three games – on the road at Duquesne and George Mason and at home with Saint Joseph’s. It’s also likely going to have to involve taking down the league’s current top dog, Davidson, in the Reilly Center on Feb. 1.
And if those things don’t happen, look out for Jekyll to turn into Mr. Hyde once more.
