ST. BONAVENTURE — It speaks to the difference in how the program promotes its team and how eager fans are for information.
Not long ago, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team made, for the most part, two scheduling announcements a year: One for the non-conference slate and another for the Atlantic 10 schedule. Way back when, before the advent of the internet and social media, it released a single full schedule, which generally only saw the light of day on the inside of a newspaper page.
And that was fine.
But that’s far from the case in today’s instant-gratification culture.
This offseason, Bona made individual game announcements for all 10 stops on its non-league schedule, including the first of its three contests at the Charleston Classic in South Carolina. It did this because a handful of games had already been revealed by the media, eliminating its ability to ‘break’ them in its own release. It did this because it knows it’s what the fans want — any morsel relating to the Bonnies, in any capacity.
And it did this because there was simply more of an eventful nature to this year’s slate.
Because Bona basketball, in and of itself, has become just that: An event.
THIS IS a team, in the face of its highest expectations since, perhaps, the Final Four season of 1970, that could take on as many as five power-conference foes in November and December, the most since the ill-fated 2002-03 campaign (when Bona played Virginia Tech, Michigan, Boston College, Alabama and UConn). This is a squad that, due to just how good it’s gotten under coach Mark Schmidt, was invited to — and will participate in — three special events before the new year: The 8-team Charleston Classic, the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout (vs. Virginia Tech) in Charlotte and the Never Forget Tribute Classic (against UConn) in Newark, N.J.
It’s a team that will open the season with the Franciscan Cup matchup (against Siena), reignite its burgeoning rivalry with Buffalo (after last year’s game was canceled last minute due to COVID-19) and take on two other mid-major powers: Northern Iowa (in the Reilly Center) and Northeastern (on the road).
Bona, under Schmidt, has long done a solid job of ratcheting up the schedule when it calls for it.
In 2012, the year they won the Atlantic 10 Tournament, the Bonnies played VT, Illinois and N.C. State. In 2018, the year they set the program record for wins and made the Big Dance as an at-large, they played Maryland, TCU, Vermont and Syracuse, beating three of the four. A year ago, before another NCAA season, they’d begun to do the same before their progress was wiped away due to the pandemic.
And in that lies a bit of a pattern.
IN THOSE years, Schmidt’s teams essentially reflected the caliber of their schedules, going from good (2012), to very good (‘18), to great, at least in terms of tangible accomplishments (we’ll save the 2018 vs. ‘21 debate for another day). This winter, it’ll play what is clearly its best non-league schedule yet. It’s up to this iteration of the Bonnies to be the same.
But it isn’t just in the out-of-conference slate, of course, where we can glean how good the Bonnies are … or how good they’re perceived to be.
Bona has been ranked in just about every preseason Top 25 listing to date. Just yesterday, it was listed as a No. 5 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest (and still too early) 2022 NCAA Tournament projection for ESPN.
Its current standing is also mirrored in the A-10 schedule.
Bona will play 13 of its 18 league games on national television, including a whopping five (perhaps an A-10 record?) as part of the ESPN2 Friday Night Showcase — the A-10’s version of Monday Night Football, which essentially makes it the Tom Brady-led Patriots or Dallas Cowboys of the conference.
AND THAT comes as no surprise. The Bonnies had been among the A-10’s most watched teams on the likes of NBC and CBS Sports for the last several years, when they were the hunters and still very much in the shadow of VCU, Dayton and Rhode Island. This year, however, they welcome back all five starters from an NCAA team, including the favorite for league Player of the Year (Kyle Lofton), and will almost certainly be preseason No. 1 and nationally ranked to start the season.
Bona, the second-smallest school in the conference, with one of the smallest budgets — wildly, unequivocally — is now the face of the league.
And so, yes, it makes sense that it would be on national TV as much as it is. And it makes sense that the athletic department would want to milk the coming season for all its worth, including releasing each of its non-league games individually.
That’s what comes when you have your highest hopes in 52 years, when you’re expected to be nationally ranked for the first time in 50. And that’s the bar these Bonnies will try to meet this winter.
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)