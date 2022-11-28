ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure center Chad Venning has earned Atlantic 10 men’s basketball Co-Player of the Week honors, conference officials announced Monday afternoon.
Venning dominated in the post during a pair of Bonnies victories last week to earn most valuable player honors for the Gotham Classic.
The redshirt sophomore from Brooklyn powered a Bonaventure victory over Notre Dame in which the Bonnies led wire-to-wire at UBS Arena on Long Island. The Fighting Irish had no answer for Venning as he produced his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, adding two blocks and a steal in nearly 37 minutes of action.
Last Tuesday vs. Southern Indiana, he registered a career-high 21 points while adding seven rebounds and three blocks.
For the week, he averaged 17.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.0 assists in a pair of victories while shooting better than 59 percent from the floor.
He shares top weekly A-10 honors with George Washington’s Brendan Adams, the younger brother of former Bona star Jaylen Adams.
St. Bonaventure is back in action Wednesday, hosting Middle Tennessee at 7 p.m. in the Reilly Center.