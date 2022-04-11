ST. BONAVENTURE — Osun Osunniyi isn’t exactly committed to remaining with St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
But he isn’t necessarily set on leaving either.
In the anticipated announcement regarding his future, the 6-foot-10 center left open the possibility of both outcomes.
Osunniyi will enter his name into the 2022 NBA Draft, but maintain his collegiate eligibility while exploring that process, he announced on social media Sunday afternoon. Depending on the feedback he receives over the next two months, Bona could well have back its two-time Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year for a fifth season.
“I want to thank my coaches at St. Bonaventure for believing in me and helping me become a better player every single day,” Osunniyi said in a statement addressed to “Bona Nation.” “These last 4 years at St. Bonaventure have been some of the best moments of my life. Bona’s Nation, thank you for all the support from the very beginning.
“After carefully talking with my parents and the coaching staff, I will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft evaluation process while maintaining my eligibility. I’m looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”
OSUNNIYI is the second of five Bona seniors to publicly announce his future intentions. On Friday, guard Jalen Adaway stated that he will forgo a fifth year of eligibility to pursue a professional career. As of Sunday night, the team’s three other seniors – Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes – had not announced their plans for after this season and made no acknowledgement of when those decisions might come.
As part of the draft process, Shoon, as he’s known to teammates, coaches and fans, can work out with individual NBA teams and potentially participate in the NBA Draft Combine, set for May 16-22 in Chicago. In order to maintain eligibility, players must issue their intent to resume intercollegiate participation no later than 10 days after the combine. That makes the underclassmen early-entry withdrawal date June 1 at 11:59 p.m.
If Osunniyi does decide to return for a fifth year collegiately, it will almost certainly be with the Bonnies. This year, the deadline for transferring with immediate eligibility is May 1 (after being pushed to July 1 last year). That means the senior center wouldn’t be able to go through the draft process, return and transfer to another program with the intentions of suiting up in 2022-23.
OSUNNIYI is the second Bona player under coach Mark Schmidt to test the NBA draft waters with eligibility remaining. Then-junior guard Jaylen Adams went through the process in the summer of 2017 before opting to return for senior year and leading the Bonnies to the NCAA Tournament.
Osunniyi appeared on NBADraft.net’s mock draft, as a late-second round selection (one spot ahead of teammate Kyle Lofton), prior to this season. But an up-and-down campaign in which he continued to dominate defensively, but was again inconsistent offensively has likely clouded his chances of being taken in this year’s draft.
Shoon possesses the defensive ability and an intriguing set of physical tools that could warrant a long look from NBA teams in the spring. His 7-foot-8 wingspan would be the second-longest in the league behind Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba. He could, however, also be told that a fifth year is necessary for his NBA prospects, allowing him another season to mature physically and to continue working on the offensive improvements – his back-to-the-basket game and ability to shoot from 15-18 feet – that have not fully materialized during his first four years at Bona.
It would, of course, be a major coup for Bona if Osunniyi does decide to return for a fifth season. In the Pleasantville, N.J. native, Schmidt’s group would be returning an 1,100-point scorer, one of the nation’s top shot-blockers, its defensive anchor and a rare fifth-year starter.
Osunniyi averaged 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in 2021-22 while being named Second Team All-Conference, chosen to the A-10 All-Defensive Team for the fourth-straight season and earning recognition on the Lefty Dreisell Defensive All-America team. For his career, he’s logged exactly 1,100 points to go with 898 rebounds and owns the school record with 304 blocks, all while shooting nearly 60 percent (.595) from the field.
This year, he helped Bona to a mark of 23-10 and to the NIT semifinals, where it fell to Xavier in Madison Square Garden on March 29.