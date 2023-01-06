ST. BONAVENTURE — For the fans who’d all but given up by Christmas, almost surely apt now is the famous line from The Godfather: Part III.
“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!”
Not that anyone should have been out on the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team in the first place. It’s been proven, time and again, unwise to count out a Mark Schmidt-led squad in early January. But, after what’s transpired in the Reilly Center over the last week, it’s probably safe to assume that nobody’s bailing quite yet.
Bona has been here before. In 2019, it sat 4-10 on Jan. 6 before rallying to earn the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. In 2018, it shook off a 2-4 league start to make the Big Dance. Even last year, it entered the holiday break with a thud, losing to Virginia Tech by 37 and having the Northeastern matchup canceled, then went nearly four weeks without a game and still opened 2-0 in league play and gave itself a chance in February.
Yes, those were different teams under different circumstances.
The point, however, is that Bona was yet again faced with a crossroads situation upon the start of a new year; it had lost four-straight, three of those by double figures, and was coming off one of its most uninspired efforts of the season — a 62-52 road loss to Northern Iowa on Dec. 21. And again — so far — with an entirely new roster, with no seniors and no A-10 experience, it hasn’t wavered.
ON SATURDAY, the Bonnies blew out a UMass team that had gone a solid 9-3 in the non-conference campaign by 19. On Wednesday, they held on to beat George Mason, one of the most veteran teams in the conference, a group that was picked to finish fifth in league standings and had won seven of its previous eight, 73-69.
And it’s HOW they won those games that figures to bode well for these final two months. Against the Minutemen, Bona demonstrated that it could jump out to a big lead and keep it. More importantly, with the Patriots, it accomplished something it hadn’t really done before: It closed out a tight game in the final minutes.
Bona’s seven previous victories had come by an average of 14 points, and all but one (a 71-64 triumph over Middle Tennessee) was by at least 12. Even in a competitive contest with Notre Dame, the Irish never had it closer than seven over the final 20 minutes.
Against Mason, though, Bona had just a one-point lead with 2:10 remaining. But instead of faltering the way it had done in the past, the Bonnies went down and won it, with Yann Farell knocking down a key jumper to make it 70-67 with 1:43 remaining and Daryl Banks III hitting the shot of the season to date: A double-clutch, off-balanced trey from near the top of the key with 43 ticks left to seal it.
IN GAMES against a pair of quality opponents (UMass and GMU still rank Nos. 128 and 110 in the NET, good for fifth and third in the A-10 respectively), Bona displayed the kind of positive signs that only existed fleetingly in the non-conference.
It made shots, connecting on a combined 22-of-52 from 3-point range, made its free throws (20-of-25), shared the ball (17 assists in both games), played with energy and won the paint. It continued to defend fairly well. Perhaps most encouragely, however, and the one factor that could both give it a real shot in league play and set it apart from the most recent Bona teams, is that it’s gotten a legitimate boost from its bench.
Against UMass, the Bonnies received 21 points from reserves, including an initial burst from Moses Flowers and Anouar Mellouk. Versus GMU, that number was 22, with all 10 players who saw action also finding the scoresheet.
Flowers is quietly becoming the scorer that Bona hoped it was getting last spring, averaging 10.5 points over his last four games. Redshirt freshman Brett Rumpel is starting to make a true impact at point guard, helping to alleviate some of the burden on starter Kyrell Luc. Even Mellouk, who’d disappeared for a stretch, and Max Amadasun at the ‘5’ have done their part to spell Chad Venning, whose own effort Wednesday against preseason First Team All-Conference selection Josh Oduro shouldn’t go unnoticed:
In an old-school big man battle, Venning held the GMU forward to 14 points on 14 shots with three blocks. He also had eight points and nine boards of his own.
YES, IT was only two games, but in that time, Bona established its initial position that as long as it has Schmidt, as long as Banks III is truly going to be “that guy,” if it can continue to bring Farell along and get something from its bench, it could well be back in the mix for a top-four spot this winter.
Of course, there’s one major asterisk to the whole thing: The Bonnies stil have to prove they can do all of this away from the Reilly Center, where they’re just 1-6 on the year. But if they can figure that part of it out, if that can be the next step in this collective development, the A-10, again, may soon be on notice.