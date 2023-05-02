ST. BONAVENTURE — For the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, it had been a quiet, if relatively trying, start to the offseason.
Bona lost associate head coach Steve Curran, who took the same role at Atlantic 10 rival George Mason. It once again lost the bulk of its reserves to transfer (though, these days, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing). And the one new player it added seemed more of a depth piece than a major contributor.
But that all changed on, of all times, a Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
That’s when Bona made a recruiting splash with a ripple nearly as large as any that had come before it under Mark Schmidt. And with one decision, the narrative of this Bona offseason has become altered entirely.
Charles Pride, a 6-foot-4 high-scoring Bryant transfer, has committed to St. Bonaventure, he announced on social media early Saturday. One of the most coveted guards in the transfer portal, he chose Bona over, among others, power conference programs Florida, Penn State, Providence and Minnesota, according to Draft Express. A 1,500-point scorer in four years at Bryant, he’ll now play his final collegiate season with the Bonnies.
Bona and Pride have long been familiar with one another.
Pride, a Syracuse native, had starred at Liverpool, leading the Warriors to a Class AA state championship in 2018 before playing a post-graduate year at Putnam Science Academy, a fertile recruiting ground for Bona. Schmidt had recruited the Central New York standout out of high school before he ultimately chose Bryant.
Five years later, however, the Bona staff has gotten its guy.
And he’ll enter the Reilly Center as the most previously established player of the Schmidt era.
As a senior last season, Pride averaged 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while earning America East Second Team honors. He also shot 37 percent from 3-point range (54-of-146), 45 percent from the field and a league-best 85 percent at the line. His most notable campaign, however, came a year before, in the Bulldogs’ final year in the Northeast Conference.
In 2021-22, Pride averaged an impressive 17.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals while earning All-NEC First Team, USBWA All-District and NABC All-District accolades. As part of the nation’s top-scoring duo alongside Peter Kiss, he led Bryant to a 22-10 record, the NEC Tournament championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament, where the Bulldogs fell to Wright State in the First Four.
That year, he set a Bryant single-game record with 44 points against Saint Francis (Pa.). Last season, he totaled 28 points and 10 rebounds against eventual Final Four participant Florida Atlantic.
And by the end of his four years, he’d become one of the top players in Bryant history, finishing fourth all-time in points (1,528), second in rebounds (750), sixth in assists (250) and first in steals (144).
Pride seems to exhibit many of the same qualities as some of the great players who have played under Schmidt. The graduate transfer is a veteran leader who’s done plenty of winning, logging nearly 70 victories in four years at Bryant. He’s also tough, an excellent rebounding guard, a strong perimeter defender and a player who can create for himself while also proving to be a capable 3-point shooter.
Indeed, in these ways, he checks just about every box for being a “Schmidt guy.”
With Pride’s commitment, there will no doubt be an expectation among fans that he becomes the program’s next great transfer guard. Fair or not, the closest comparison might be to Matt Mobley, the star multi-talented guard who also began his career as a high scorer in the Northeast Conference.
Now, however, the outlook for the 2023-24 campaign seems that much brighter.
This is a Bona team that’s set to return its entire starting five from last season and just added one of the more highly-regarded transfers in the country. And it gives the Bonnies another major scoring threat on the wing to go alongside all-league guard Daryl Banks III and Moses Flowers, perhaps allowing Flowers to return to his sixth man role where he began last season.
Pride is the third member of the Bonnies’ 2023 recruiting class, joining Putnam guard and Rochester native Miles Rose and George Washington transfer big man Noel Brown. Bona now has 10 scholarship players for next season, with three available slots remaining.