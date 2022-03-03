ST. BONAVENTURE — It isn’t exactly where we thought this team would be on the eve of its Senior Night.
No, after it trounced Marquette for the Charleston Classic championship — and woke up the following morning as the No. 16 ranked squad in the country — the perception was that the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team would continue its roll through the non-conference, be in position to defend its Atlantic 10 regular season title and have an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament all but sewn up by the time it played Richmond on March 4 in its Reilly Center finale.
From here, Bona had the look of a team that could go 26-4 or 25-5, which would have entailed perhaps splitting with UConn and Virginia Tech and losing three or four of the tougher games in conference while battling the likes of Richmond, Saint Louis and VCU for the league crown.
Of course, that isn’t quite how things have played out.
SIX DAYS after beating Marquette, the Bonnies lost at the RC to a 1-3 Northern Iowa team. And though it seemed inconceivable at the time, that loss has turned out to be anything but: The Panthers, as many had projected, wound up winning the Missouri Valley Conference with a 102-96 overtime win over Loyola (Chicago) on Saturday while junior guard A.J. Green, the Bona killer who dropped 35 points that November day, was named the league’s Player of the Year. UNI is now up to No. 97 in the NET.
Still, given just how high Bona was flying at the time, you can’t help but feel it’s one it should have pulled out at home.
And since then, due to a mix of injuries (that UConn game might well have gone differently if Lofton had been able to play, to say nothing of what happened on Tuesday night with Osun Osunniyi sidelined for VCU), an unwelcome 25-day layoff, some uneven play from its five celebrated starters and, again, a lack of any truly discernable depth, things just haven’t been quite the same.
OH, Bona made its annual inspired February push. And for those couple of weeks, it was undoubtedly a joy for fans to watch their Bonnies transform back into the team that everyone had expected in the preseason. Since 2016, coach Mark Schmidt’s group is an impressive 42-14 in February (.750), meaning they’ve always at least been able to make it interesting this time of year.
But much like in 2018, when that team also sat 4-4 in league play, these Bonnies were also probably going to have to win out in order to have any chance of landing an at-large bid and fully achieving what had seemed to be its destiny back on Nov. 21. But unlike in 2018, when Jaylen Adams-led Bona ripped off 12-straight wins to close the regular season, the 2021-22 unit will come up shy of that mark, seeing its bubble burst with a disastrous 74-51 road loss to VCU on Tuesday in another “Mr. Hyde” showing that was only compounded by the horrific-luck loss of Osunniyi to an ankle injury.
And that leaves the Bonnies here, in another high-stakes regular season finale, with both a tangible reward, but also plenty of internal pride on the line.
With Saint Louis’ road win over Rhode Island on Wednesday, Bona (19-8, 11-5) now owns a half-game lead over the Billikens for the No. 4 spot in the league standings and the crucial final double-bye for next week’s A-10 Tournament (Richmond, with seven losses, can finish no better than fifth regardless of Friday’s outcome).
And with its lingering George Washington game officially not being made up, that means that Bona either needs to win on Senior Night or hope for a Saint Louis loss the following day to VCU, the latter of which will be playing to secure its own at-large bid to the Big Dance. And what better time for these particular starters, with or without Osunniyi, to rise to the occasion than in their RC sendoff in a nationally televised showcase contest?
THE GOOD news for Bona is that Osunniyi seems to be progressing relatively well. According to the radio broadcast Tuesday, the 6-foot-10 center was no longer wearing a walking boot, but instead was in a smaller ankle brace, perhaps increasing his odds of playing on Friday, if only slightly.
Then, too, it’s fared well in these situations before. In 2018, Bona needed to beat Saint Louis in its regular season finale to finish off that long winning streak and keep itself on the right side of the bubble. In 2019, it needed to beat the Billikens at home in a game in which the winner was going to secure the No. 4 seed.
And it did both of those things.
And now, for pride, for that No. 4 spot, to finish on a much-needed high note and to give itself the best chance of still attaining the things it set out to accomplish in the preseason, it needs to pull out another win on Friday.
“We gotta play well and we want to win going into the A-10 Tournament,” Schmidt said after Tuesday’s game. “It’s a big game, it’s Senior Day and we gotta try to bounce back.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)