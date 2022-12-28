It’s the component he’s most emphasized in his tenure.
And it’s the one coach Mark Schmidt’s St. Bonaventure men’s basketball teams have ridden to great success over the last decade …
In its NCAA Tournament season of 2011-12. In virtually the entire Kyle Lofton/Osun Osunniyi era, highlighted by a shutdown 2020-21 season. And even through parts of the current campaign. (Bona, after all, still ranks No. 19 nationally in 3-point percentage defense, limiting opponents to just 27.7 percent).
We’re talking, of course, about defense.
But even Schmidt, who’s prone to turning questions about offense into answers focused on defense, was willing, after his team’s non-conference-concluding 62-52 loss to Northern Iowa, to acknowledge: At the moment, the Bonnies’ offense just isn’t good enough to win with any consistency.
Not that it had been perfect before. His stance, however, was apt: If we defend, take care of the ball and make our free throws, we’ll always have just enough offense to win. But at the moment, Bona’s offensive issues have hindered that ability, regardless of how it’s playing at the other end.
NEARING THE start of Atlantic 10 play, the numbers are becoming increasingly concerning.
The Bonnies rank 13th in the league in scoring offense (67.1 points) and 11th in field goal percentage (.427), more than negating a defense that’s mostly held its own by ranking fifth in points per game (66.4). More than that, two of their biggest strengths under Schmidt have become weaknesses as Bona, which has long prided itself on free throw shooting and ball movement, currently sit 12th in the conference in FT percentage (.681) and last (15th) in assists per game (11.5).
Since scoring 80-plus points in three of four games in November, Bona has hit a snag, averaging just 62.3 points over its last eight contests while failing to reach even 62 in four of its last five. And, both before and after, wholly winnable games have slipped away as a result. Indeed, in any other instance, Bona would expect to win in road games where it allowed just 66 and 62 points. Instead, those became losses to South Dakota State and Northern Iowa, respectively.
OF COURSE, there are the inherent, and understandable, reasons for such a rough patch.
The Bonnies are still just eight weeks in to this unprecedented situation (in which, after the departure of Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, they had exactly zero points and zero minutes back from last year), still learning to play with one another, still ironing out roles and lineup combinations. They’re still starting two true freshmen and a sophomore.
Additionally, following their initial success, they’re starting to become “figured out,” as opponents have begun to focus more on previously unknown big man Chad Venning, make it harder for guards Daryl Banks III and Kyrell Luc and dare Bona’s role players to be the ones to beat them.
The latter factor, obviously, is something that needs to be overcome, not used as an excuse. But there’s an undeniable stagnancy that has hit this offense, that has stalled the promise this group seemed to have after it toppled Notre Dame and reached high watermark records of 5-2 and 6-3.
It’s one that’s left fans frustrated for the way it’s lingered into late December, for the slight regression it’s seemed to cause over the last month, and one that will need (and has the capacity) to be fixed in A-10 play.
BONA HAS fallen too far into isolation mode in that time, relying on too much 1-on-1, too many forced looks at the end of the shot clock, too many instances of Banks III over-dribbling before taking a difficult jump shot. It’s not creating enough for others, failing to find a flow on the offensive end.
As a result, it’s logged just seven and eight assists, respectively, over the last two games and is averaging only 11 over the last month. It’s also endured a number of prolonged scoreless stretches that have made it difficult to beat quality foes, the latest of which came versus the Panthers, when it scored just three points in the final 7:38 of the first half, allowing a 21-19 game to turn into a 28-22 deficit.
“We’re just struggling offensively,” Schmidt said after the UNI game, in which Bona tumbled to a season-low point total. “We’re not making shots and it just puts more pressure on the defense. Defense has to be the staple, and it always is, but you can’t score 52 points and expect to win, especially on the road.”
So what’s the answer heading into January?
Bona might continue to miss some shots, and that can be okay; the Lofton-led teams missed shots and still found ways to be good and win games.
But, even with a new group, it has to return to what Bona teams do best — make free throws, turn offense into defense, create second chances off offensive rebounds, knock down that one trey in a big spot. It could potentially find a few more looks for Yann Farell, the team’s best 3-point shooter (38 percent), who’s coming off his second A-10 Rookie of the Week award, create more from its kick-outs when Venning is doubled; continue to foster the emergence of Moses Flowers.
The individual talent seems to be there; each of the Bonnies’ top seven guys has flashed it in stretches. Now they need to figure out how to mold these pieces into a more consistent threat collectively.
And sooner rather than later.