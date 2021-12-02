ST. BONAVENTURE — A day later, it might well have been the only thing on the minds of St. Bonaventure basketball fans.
“Just how serious is the injury to Kyle Lofton?”
On Wednesday, in the final minute of a 93-81 home win over Coppin State, Lofton suffered a left ankle injury while falling awkwardly to the floor after leaping to throw a pass downcourt. The star point guard, per multiple sources, had his ankle iced and elevated before leaving the Reilly Center in a walking boot. He was then scheduled to undergo both an X-ray and MRI on Thursday morning.
Bona’s initial hope was that the 6-foot-3 senior escaped a “worst-case scenario” situation, feeling confident that it wasn’t broken. But it also wasn’t an everyday roll of the ankle in which players can return quickly with some ice and rest. By Thursday afternoon, the status of the Bonnies’ most important player seemed somewhere in between.
Bona, understandably, declined to provide an update Thursday as it continued to gauge the extent of the injury. However, following his imaging, Lofton, per sources, was deemed to have a high ankle sprain, and at that point, both the 2-3 and 4-6 week windows were on the table in terms of how much time he could potentially miss going forward.
BONA FANS have experienced the dread of watching a star player go down with an early-season injury on a handful of occasions in recent years, seeing it happen to Jaylen Adams (ankle), LaDarien Griffin (knee) and current center Osun Osunniyi (knee). In this instance, there seems to be an almost eerie parallel to the Adams injury; he, too, was the star point guard of an NCAA Tournament hopeful who suffered a semi-serious, but not season-ending ankle injury in the waning minutes against a lower-tier opponent (his came in the exhibition win over Division III Alfred).
In Adams’ case, he missed the Bonnies’ first six games of the 2017-18 season across a timetable of roughly a month. And though it remains to be seen just how long Lofton will be sidelined, one thing is certain: This is a big blow to a team through which almost everything runs through the New Jersey native and one that has another critical stretch of the non-conference campaign coming up.
While much of this remains speculatory, should Lofton miss a month, that would keep him out of this Saturday’s sold out home game with Big 4 rival Buffalo, which was selected as the Mid-American Conference preseason favorite, plus neutral site contests against UConn (Dec. 11) and Virginia Tech (Dec. 17). All three of those games will go a long way toward either putting the Bonnies back into the Big Dance or enhancing their seeding depending on how the rest of the season shakes out.
It would also leave a massive hole at point guard, where Lofton has long played iron-man minutes (around 38-39 a night) while serving as Bona’s top play-maker, a tremendous on-ball defender and currently the team’s second-leading scorer at 17.4 points per game.
LOFTON, according to a source, had told those in the trainer’s room Wednesday that he’d rolled his ankle before, but never quite felt the same pain he did while crumbling to the floor against Coppin State.
It resulted in an almost silent RC, nearly 3,000 observers who watched in horror as one of the two guys on this team whom Bona couldn’t afford to have injured was suffering one in that moment.
And now, it appears for the short-term anyway, the Bonnies must adjust.
Presumably, if Lofton is to miss one or more games, coach Mark Schmidt will move shooting guard Jaren Holmes to the point, where he’s played (and succeeded) in small stretches before, and elevate either Quadry Adams or Linton Brown to the starting lineup. Adams and Brown each recently missed one game (Northern Iowa and Coppin State, respectively) with non-COVID-related illnesses, but figure to be available for the Bulls. Schmidt could also employ a bigger starting five, with Jalen Adaway at the ‘3,’ and Osunniyi and Karim Coulibaly at the forwards.
Four years ago, Bona rose to the occasion with Adams out, winning four of five games after a stunning season-opening loss to Niagara, beating Maryland and nearly knocking off TCU in consecutive neutral court contests. These Bonnies might well be tasked with a similar assignment.
The question is: How will they respond?