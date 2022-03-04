ST. BONAVENTURE — The ball sat on the rim long enough for a silence to fall over this most spectacular crowd of the season.
And when it fell through the net a second or two later, the run, the Reilly Center ruckus and the win that was all but required to close the regular season were on.
Osun Osunniyi, the one who’d just finished the shot that had the RC momentarily suspended, flexed, sauntered down the floor and let everyone within earshot know, “I’m back, I’m back, I’m back, I’m back.” The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team pieced together a critical 10-0 run around it. And when it was over, it had done exactly what it needed on a stage of this magnitude, pushing past Richmond, 72-65, before an electric audience of 4,860 in this Senior Night season finale.
FOR BONA (20-8, 12-5), it was one of those picture-perfect RC nights, similar to what transpired in its Senior Night triple-overtime win over Davidson in 2018 and its 100th anniversary commemoration victory over Hofstra in December 2019: It won the game, giving this celebrated starting five its first 20-win season and allowing it to end the season on a high note. It was able to check out together, with 27 seconds remaining to a rousing ovation and enjoy a stirring Senior Night video tribute afterward. Most importantly, it clinched the No. 4 seed and a double-bye at next week’s Atlantic 10 Tournament, leaving nothing to chance with today’s Saint Louis-VCU matchup.
“It was a special night,” coach Mark Schmidt said afterward. “The kids deserved to have a night like this. We didn’t play great in the first half (Bona went into the locker room tied at 35). In the second half, I thought we really picked it up defensively. And just for these guys to go out like this, this is important and they deserve it and thank goodness it happened.”
“Most importantly, I’m just happy that we were able to play with five seniors,” said Kyle Lofton, acnkowleding the return of Osunniyi, who not only played following a one-game absence due to an injured ankle, but moved well and had a standout game with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks. “I’m happy Shoon was able to be out there with us to enjoy this last game at home, and I’m happy we got the win that gave us the double bye. We all know, that’s big for our team.
“The emotions, before the game, I’m running out the tunnel, I’m like ‘uh-oh, I might cry’ but I held it in. Right now, I’m just taking it all in. I’m just blessed to be here and have this opportunity.”
FOR A half and more, the Bonnies and Spiders essentially traded baskets, exchanging one small run for another. Indeed, a close game from start to finish, there were 14 total lead changes and 14 ties.
It was that 10-0 run, however, which included big 3-pointers from Jalen Adaway and Lofton and a putback from Osunniyi, and allowed Bona to go from down one to up nine (65-56) with 4:49 remaining, brought the RC to a fever pitch and made for another of those memorable home nights.
In that segment, Bona was as efficient as its final numbers suggested. For the game, it shot 55 percent from the field and placed four players in double figures, led by Adaway, who had 21 points and made several big shots to keep Bona even throughout. But ultimately, it was its defense that made the biggest difference.
Schmidt’s team held Richmond without a field goal for a 5 ½-minute stretch during that run and forced a couple of key turnovers that allowed it to get some separation. The Spiders never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
“It was defensively,” Schmid reiterated. “In the first half, they were attacking … they were playing downhill and we weren’t. In the second half, I thought we did a better job in the post, we didn’t have to double as much and we got the ball downhill, we got the ball to the basket. We were much more aggressive and we rebounded the ball a little better.”
Indeed, for the first 20 minutes, Bona was beaten in the very categories it emphasizes, being outrebounded 18-10 and outscored in the paint 24-12 while allowing Tyler Burton to score 11 and a trio of Richmond big men eight each. When it mattered most, though, it was able to corral Grant Golden and Matt Grace and contain Burton, who finished with 21 points a month after scoring a career-high 36 in Richmond’s Game 1 win in the Robins Center.
And it all led here, those five starters being able to navigate the emotions of a big game on a big night to top a quality Richmond squad and check a couple of key boxes in the process.
“Twenty wins is like the magical number,” Schmidt said. “We wanted to do that. We didn’t want to sneak in and go in the back door; we wanted to win it ourselves. And that’s what the point was before the game and for the last two days: to win it our way, win it the right way. The guys … they persevered, they found a way.”
Lofton posted 15 points while Jaren Holmes added 13. Most surprising, however, was the performance of Osunniyi. The big man, with three rejections, also surpassed Caswell Cyrus’ 20-year old record for career blocks (289).
“I hate sitting, I hate being hurt, I hate not playing,” said Osunniyi, who now has 290 blocks. “So for me, after sitting and watching what happened against VCU (a 74-51 loss on Tuesday), I had so much of this built-up anger, I just wanted to play basketball, so I was just happy to be back.”
Said Schmidt of Shoon, “He’s not fully healthy yet, but he played … he played really hard and he played really well on a tender ankle, so he’s the key for us. When he plays and he’s a rim protector, we’re a different team.”
And as each of those seniors knelt down to kiss center court on their way off the floor …
“One more year, one more year!” the crowd chanted.