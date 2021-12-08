ST. BONAVENTURE — On the surface, it’s almost exactly where it was expected to be.
A quarter of the way through the season, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team sits 7-1 with two power-conference victories and a Charleston Classic crown. More than that, it’s four fateful minutes against Northern Iowa from being unbeaten, ranked between 15-20 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and virtually bulletproof from criticism.
It’s likely that even the most overzealous of fans would have been content with this position in the preseason.
The concern, though, is what’s taken place since Charleston. Bona remains the lone Division I win for now 2-5 UNI, struggled to close out Coppin State and nearly let the Buffalo contest slip away (albeit without Kyle Lofton in the lineup) until Jalen Adaway saved the outcome with a last-second 3-pointer. It’s varied between looking every bit the part of a top 25 team and still having plenty to prove, with or without Lofton at the helm.
The Bonnies could use a complete performance to shake off some questions before heading into the two biggest tilts of the non-conference — Saturday’s game with No. 17 UConn and next week’s contest with Virginia Tech. The opportunity for such comes tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) when they host Loyola (Md.) in the last of a four-game homestand in the Reilly Center.
“Everybody on the team wishes you could win every game, but that’s probably not gonna happen. You’re not gonna play well every game; we certainly haven’t,” coach Mark Schmidt assessed of the 7-1 start. “We’re pleased that we’re 7-1; we’re not satisfied. We need to continue to work, and all our efforts are looking toward (tonight) against Loyola.
“You can’t look back, you can only look forward, try to get better everyday, and that’s our goal.”
FOR Bona, much like Coppin State was supposed to, tonight should mark a chance to work out some kinks.
The Greyhounds (5-4) checked in at No. 210 in the initial NET rankings, used by the NCAA to determine postseason standing, and was actually handled by Coppin State, 71-49, back on Nov. 17.
Schmidt, however, sees a team that’s turned a corner. Loyola has won four-straight following a 1-4 start, albeit over Division II Elizabethtown and three lower-tier teams in Fairfield, Chicago State and Mount St. Mary’s. It’s begun to see success within its methodical, Princeton-style offense and a defense that forces turnovers. And it boasts a couple of quality pieces, primarily in junior guard Cameron Spencer.
Like UNI’s A.J. Green, Spencer has been a superb individual talent, averaging 18.9 points (good for 48th nationally), five rebounds, four assists and two steals. He’s coming off a 26-point outing in a 61-55 win over Mount St. Mary’s and had a season-high 32 against Charleston.
Stopping the Greyhounds starts with slowing down Spencer — and fellow guard Jaylin Andrews (14 points, 4 rebounds) — and being able to defend Loyola’s unique style of play.
“(Spencer’s) a really good player, shoots the ball, he’s got an old man’s game,” Schmidt said. “He’ll be scoring 50 points when he’s 50 years old playing at the Y, that’s the type of game he has. “Really talented, high IQ, he’s one of the knowns, he can’t have a great game against us; Andrews as well.”
Of Loyola’s system, he added: “They’ll challenge us with it. It’s good for us because it’ll get us ready for Richmond, but that’s what they’ll run, the backdoor stuff. Our veterans have seen this for two, three, four years, but our young guys haven’t; we’ve had only two days to prepare, so it’s been a challenge.”
IF NOTHING else, with Lofton expected to miss at least another couple of games with a high ankle sprain, Bona must hold serve.
Schmidt’s team, after a pair of shaky wins last week, dropped a few more positions in this week’s AP poll, down to No. 30. More surprisingly, it debuted at No. 88 in the NET, a direct result of the Quadrant 4 loss to Northern Iowa. This is a final ‘must-have’ game before closing the non-league with two neutral site contests and a road meeting at Northeastern.
“We let one slip,” Schmidt acknowledged of the UNI loss. “We’ve done a good job (in neutral court games), but we let one slip. We gotta make sure that doesn’t happen again, our guys understand that.”
Of turning the page from Saturday’s emotional win over Buffalo, he added: “The UB game’s water under the bridge, that can’t help us now. We gotta move forward and that’s what we’ve done.”
In Loyola, which hasn’t lost since that Coppin State game, Bona will be facing a disciplined team that’s “playing really well.” For all its strengths, however, a notable weakness is 3-point shooting, where the Greyhounds are connecting on just 29 percent.
“They’ve got good guards, they try to out-IQ you,” said Schmidt, whose Bona teams are 2-0 against the Greyhounds, having won in 2011 and ‘15. “They push the ball in transition, they got really good size at the ‘4’ and ‘5’ position.
“They’re holding teams to 41 percent shooting and (forcing teams into more turnovers than assists). They’re a good team, a team that in order for us to have success, we gotta play our ‘A’ game, and our guys understand that.”
Getting another lift from its role players, who performed admirably against UB, would also go a long way, Schmidt agreed.
“It gives them confidence and it gives us, now we’ve seen a little bit against a really good team that they can come in and be a positive for us,” Schmidt said of that production. “We’re gonna need them as we go forward in the season. The more they can come off the bench and produce … it was good to see and hopefully that can continue.”