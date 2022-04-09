ST. BONAVENTURE — With the team that ended its 2021 season coming to town, the St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse team has more than revenge on the line.
The Bonnies (7-2) bring a five-game win streak — the longest they’ve had since reviving the program at the Division I level in 2019 — into a Saturday matchup with Monmouth (noon). That streak includes a 2-0 start in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play, already sitting in first as the last unbeaten MAAC team. But to keep its place atop the conference standings, Bona will have to beat the Hawks (4-4, 1-1).
Last spring, Monmouth defeated the Bonnies twice, both times in New Jersey: 13-12 early in the regular season and 12-5 in the MAAC semifinals en route to winning the conference tournament.
“A ton of motivation, everybody knows what this game means,” Bona coach Randy Mearnes acknowledged in a weekly video conference with reporters ahead of the rematch. “Everybody knows what each game means in the conference.”
BONA, OFF to its best start in Mearns’ tenure since arriving to revive the program in ‘19, is coming off a March 26 victory over Manhattan, 15-9, in which it led the Jaspers 9-1.
“It was a great team win, we got a little bit deeper into our depth chart but at the same token it was like we didn't play a flawless game and we feel like we have so much more to give and to get better as we approach Monmouth,” Mearns said. “But we are riding some confidence. Our biggest thing is our guys just look at each other and believe that each one of them, for each other, are going to give it their all and will dive in front of shots and do all the necessary things — getting the hard ground balls — that allow us to win as a team.”
A bye week followed that win, giving Bona a chance to get healthy before kicking off a crucial four-game league stretch to close the regular season.
“As you go through the season, it's a grind, guys get banged up, so that was exciting for us,” Mearns said of the bye. “Our guys were able to take a few days off and go visit family, get home for a night or two, get mom's home cooked meals, all that good stuff. So as we got back to this journey, everybody was more rejuvenated, more excited about the season and the opportunity and the challenges that lie ahead.”
MONMOUTH suffered its first league setback, 10-1, to Siena last Saturday. One aspect that remains the same from last spring, however, is faceoff man Matt Soutar, who helped the Hawks control that playoff game, and will face Bona freshman Trent Grainger (.559 faceoff win percentage, second in the MAAC) in the ‘X’ this year.
“We had two tough losses against them last year,” Mearns said. “On Saturday, it's a different year, they've got a different make-up in terms of their roster, we have a different makeup of our roster. We tend to kind of concentrate on ourselves and continue to try to improve every day. But we also feel like we got in a pretty good scout. We got to watch them play live on Saturday and they've got a lot of pieces of the puzzle.”
Since that Manhattan win, the Bonnies received some positive press from Western New York media outlets and national lacrosse publications.
“The morale is high, but we also want to be on an even keel,” Mearns said. “We don't want to get too high. As much as we've had success and getting some of this national recognition, we've still got a long way to go to achieve our goals and our dreams, so let's just stay focused on that task at hand.”
SBU’s GOALKEEPER, senior Brett Dobson, was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List, the top prize for collegiate men’s lacrosse players, and made the Inside Lacrosse Midseason All-American team.
SBU’s leading goal scorer, Jackson Rose, has 23 goals and the second-best shot percentage in the nation (.590) and is third in the MAAC in goals per game while Sean Westley’s two assists per game (18 total) ranks 24th in Division I.
Mearns is pleased with all the progress, and clearly the Bonnies have come a long way since some extremely young teams went winless in 2019 (0-13) and 2020 (0-6, cut short by the pandemic). But he also warned that Bona hasn’t accomplished its goals just by looking competitive in March.
“We want to embrace all the hard work that we've put into this,” Mearns said of the national attention. “It's exciting that we're getting some recognition, not only from some of our conference players of the week, and obviously Brett Dobson's had a stellar season and getting some individual accolades, but even from a team standpoint (we) embrace the success. We worked so hard to finally get to this point and it's great, but nobody gives banners for midseason success and there's a long way to go.
“We just try to continue to reiterate to our guys, let's keep the feet planted on the ground and let's embrace all the hard work that has gotten us to this point and let's continue to do that, because if you rest on your laurels and think that Monmouth is just going to hand us a game and Siena is just going to give us a game, ‘Here, you guys, just win,’ we're obviously sadly mistaken.”