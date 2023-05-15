ST. BONAVENTURE — For as concerning and problematic as college basketball’s changing landscape may be, there has remained only one option for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
“You gotta adjust,” longtime coach Mark Schmidt said recently of the NIL and transfer portal era.
A year after having to scramble to throw a roster together at the last minute, Schmidt and the Bonnies have seemed to do just that. The latest evidence has come with its most recent addition.
Mika Adams-Woods, a graduate transfer guard from Cincinnati, has signed with the Bonnies for the 2023-24 season, the team announced on Sunday night. Adams-Woods is the second veteran guard to join the roster in the last few weeks, joining Bryant transfer Charles Pride. The latter’s presence may have actually had something to do with Adams-Woods’ decision, as the two are both Syracuse natives and childhood friends.
“We are really excited that Mika has decided to join our program,” Schmidt said in a release. "He is someone who has played at a high level for the last four years and proven his ability to be an impact player in a variety of ways. He's long and can create a lot of issues defensively for opponents. He's a lefty with good range and knack for making the right play. He will add to a talented group we have in our backcourt and we're looking forward to him getting to work with us this summer."
ADAMS-WOODS, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard, was essentially a four-year starter at Cincinnati, starting 104 of his 121 games. With his minutes and production increasing each year, his best season came last winter as a senior, when he averaged 9.1 points, 3.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals while starting all 36 contests.
In his final year with the Bearcats, Adams-Woods also shot 43 percent from the field, 84 percent from the line and became more of a perimeter threat, making 36 percent (52-of-142) from distance. He scored a season-high 20 points in an American Athletic Conference Tournament first round win over Temple and totaled 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting against No. 2 Houston during the regular season.
In 2022-23, Cincinnati finished 23-13, winning two NIT games before falling to Utah Valley in the third round.
IN HIGH SCHOOL, Adams-Woods starred at Bishop Ludden in Syracuse, where he scored over 1,200 points and earned First Team All-Central New York honors as a junior. Simultaneously, Pride was a standout at nearby Liverpool. Now the two will play their final collegiate season together at Bona.
Given their pedigrees, Pride, a 1,500-point scorer at Bryant, and Adams-Woods, who’s notched 955 points and 306 assists at the Division I level, figure to have a strong chance at starting next season, potentially joining Third Team All-Atlantic selection and fellow fifth-year player Daryl Banks III in that role.
Adams-Woods has been a true lead guard who played the point almost exclusively in his time with the Bearcats. He’ll join a backcourt that also has back returning starters Kyrell Luc and Moses Flowers and will welcome prep school guard Miles Rose.
As a junior at Cincinnati, Adams-Woods ranked 15th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio, totaling 101 assists to just 36 turnovers in 27.4 minutes a night. He committed just three turnovers over his final seven games that year, showing a true penchant for taking care of the ball, an area the Bonnies struggled in, at times, last season. Adams-Woods, according to Bona, earned his undergraduate degree from Cincinnati this month.
AFTER DEPARTING Ludden following his junior season, Adams-Woods spent two years at New Hampton (N.H.) School. In 2018, he helped lead the team to a runner-up finish at the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) Class AAA championship. The following season, he averaged 19 points, six rebounds, five assists. He earned NEPSAC Class AAA first team honors in both campaigns.
Adams-Woods, out of prep school, was rated as the No. 10 prospect in New England, the No. 2 prospect in the state and the No. 34 point guard nationally according to Rivals.com.
The Syracuse native is the fifth member of the Bonnies’ 2023 recruiting class, joining Pride and Rose, plus Putnam Science Academy forward Duane Thompson and George Washington transfer center Noel Brown.
With his addition, the Bona roster is nearly set, now consisting of 12 scholarship players: The top six returners in terms of minutes from last year, five incoming recruits and redshirt freshman Melian Martinez. And with the additions of Pride and Adams-Woods, especially, Bona’s hope is that it’s constructed a roster, under much less tumultuous circumstances this time around, to once again compete for a top four spot in the Atlantic 10.