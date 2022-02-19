ST. BONAVENTURE – Some might call it, given the relatively decent Rhode Island team coming in on Tuesday, a “trap game.”
Others might refer to it as another instance of needing to, at all costs, avoid another “landmine.” For the rest, it’s even a bit more succinct than that: It’s simply the third of four-straight must-win home games.
Tonight in a Reilly Center (6 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPNU-TV) rematch, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will take on a rival Duquesne team whose metaphorical wheels have begun to fall off.
The Dukes (6-18, 1-11) have lost 11-straight games, including eight in a row since dropping a 64-56 decision to Bona at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Jan. 21, with those losses coming by an average of 16 points. Just within the last week, they hit a low point in the Keith Dambrot era, suffering an 11-point home loss to Fordham while being handed a 21-point beatdown, also at UPMC, by middling George Washington
No matter which way you prefer to look at it, this is a game in which Bona (16-7, 8-4) needs to handle business.
It knows that. And it has no interest in taking anything for granted.
“They know how important this game is,” coach Mark Schmidt said of his guys. “Duquesne is young, but they’re talented. We had a tough game down (there) … we can’t overlook anybody. The Atlantic 10 is a good league and anybody can beat anybody. Our guys understand that; there won’t be a letdown. We take them as seriously as we take everybody else.”
TRUE, their win in Pittsburgh nearly a month ago wasn’t the prettiest.
After leading by 11 at halftime, Bona was actually outscored 34-31 over the final 20 minutes. Clinging to a two-possession lead with 6:52 remaining, it held Duquesne to just eight points the rest of the way while finding just enough offense to squeak out a much-needed road win.
Since then, however, these teams have largely gone in two different directions. Bona has won four-straight and is now getting a Saturday night home game, as a 14½-point favorite, against the league’s last-place team. This time, the expectation is that they’ll roll with relative ease. And to do that, it’ll need to improve upon its Game 1 effort in which it shot 3-for-12 from 3-point range, struggled to finish and allowed the Dukes to grab 19 offensive rebounds for 18 second-chance points.
“We gotta do everything better,” said Schmidt, whose squad has continued to dominate the series, winning 14 of 16 dating back to 2015. “We gotta execute better on offense, we gotta shoot better than we did down there. We gotta keep them outta the paint; they got into the paint too easily. Offensive rebounds.
“There were a lot of negatives, and we gotta play that much better if we’re gonna win (tonight). It’s all facets … but keeping them out of the paint, contesting 3s and making some shots, taking care of the basketball – those are all keys to winning.”
ONE BIG positive in that game, and of late, has been the elevated efforts of Osun Osunniyi.
In Game 1, ‘Shoon was at his best, totaling 21 points, 17 rebounds (13 offensive) and six blocks as he hammered home one putback dunk after another. That was part of a career-long domination of the Dukes, against whom the 6-foot-10 center has averaged 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks while shooting 57 percent in eight career games.
And it was a prelude to what he’s done this month.
In the Bonnies’ four-game win streak, Osunniyi has notched 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks per game on 24-of-34 shooting as he zeroes in on Caswell Cyrus’ career rejections record (he’s now 11 away from tying). That would seem to make him arguably the biggest potential factor in the rematch.
“He’s always a factor,” Schmidt reminded. “When we can go inside, he’s active and he can score, he’s active on the offensive glass, he’s active blocking shots, we’re that much better at both ends.
“(But) he’s played well the last 4-5 games, and one of the reasons why we’re playing better. He’s a presence defensively and he’s scoring the ball inside, he’s going to the offensive glass, he’s doing what a big guy needs to do to help us win games.”
AT 8-4 in league play – and with (currently) five games remaining – Bona sits just a half-game back of Saint Louis for fourth place in the Atlantic 10 standings.
Ideally, it would take the remaining two in this four-game homestand and then win at Saint Joseph’s to set up a massive road rematch with, and bring a seven-game win streak into, VCU.
In order to do that, however, it must first take care of the Dukes, who haven’t won since topping UMass in their A-10 opener back on Jan. 8 and only seem to be plummeting further.
Duquesne has a young, but talented core in guards Amir Spears (12 points) and Leon Ayers III (11 points) and forwards Kevin Easley (10 points) and Tre Williams (11 points). Spears had 18 points and six assists while Williams had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds in Game 1.
And though that hasn’t translated to many wins of late, the Bonnies insist they’ll be wary of that group tonight in the RC.
“They’re scary,” Schmidt said. “They have 4-5 guys who have scored 20 points (in an Atantic 10 game. Ayers had 30. They’ve got Williams inside. They’ve got good players, they’ve got good pieces. They’re struggling shooting the ball at times, but when they’re shooting the ball, they’re good. They played Davidson tough (72-62 loss last Monday), they played VCU tough (71-62 road loss earlier this month).
“They’re young and so they have their ups and downs, but they have really good players.”