OLEAN — On Saturday, the St. Bonaventure hockey team did something for the first time in more than 18 months: it played a game.
The Bonnies’ club-level squad welcomed their fans and an opposing team into the William O. Smith Recreation Center for the first time since the end of the 2019-20 season. It didn’t take long for the crowd to erupt.
“Going into the game, I would say there was definitely a bit of nervousness just because some of our guys had really only been on the ice for the handful of practices and the scrimmage that we had,” Bonnies head coach Taylor Rosenberg said. “But as soon as that first puck dropped, our guys were buzzing and we scored 35 seconds or so into the game. As soon as that happened, the place went crazy. That was probably the loudest I've ever heard the fans at the ‘Willie O.’”
Bona dominated its first period back, leading 5-1 at the end of the first against the University at Buffalo and rolled to a 10-4 win.
Bona had a long road back to the ice, with its entire 2020-21 season canceled after making the Collegiate Hockey Federation Cup in March 2020. That national tournament was cut short with Bona in the elite eight in those first mid-March days of the pandemic.
Rosenberg said his team held out hope last year to get a season in, but by January of this year the reality set in. The Bonnies were limited to intrasquad practice and scrimmage for the season. That gave valuable bonding time for the team with last year’s freshmen, now sophomores, but clearly Saturday’s home-opener brought an electricity to the rink.
“Just being back in this first game this year felt incredible,” Rosenberg said. “There's really no other way to describe it. The energy that the guys had, the excitement to finally be back on the ice as a team was awesome. We had a fantastic crowd. I don't have a count of the number of people that were there, but the stands were pretty packed, a bunch of people were behind both nets, really cheering the team on, every time we scored the place erupted. If there was a big hit the place went crazy for that too.
“It just felt awesome and seeing the guys just light up every time they touched the puck or if we scored, you could feel that the players were having a great time. It was the happiest they've been in a long time.”
HOME-OPENERS, Rosenberg said, are usually among the best-attended for the hockey team. Bona occasionally boosts attendance by sponsoring a student bus from campus to the rink.
Bona captain defenseman David Stutz, a graduate student working on his MBA in accounting, lives with some teammates and could feel the energy rising the day of the season-opener. He described the return to the ice as “surreal.”
“We looked at each other before we were going to the game, we had our shirt and ties on and everything, and we were all like, ‘I can’t believe this is actually happening,’” the Lancaster native said. “So it was actually amazing and we had a lot of fans come to the game, which is always exciting. I really don't think we've had that many people come to a game since I've played here, which was quite cool to play in front of.”
Stutz figured, with the men’s basketball games closed to the public last season, many of the students in attendance at the hockey game might have seen their first in-person school sporting event, even at the club level.
“There were a lot of younger students at the game and they were really into it, which was really cool,” he said.
Senior forward Connor O'Brien, a finance major from Williamsville, is an assistant captain. He scored two goals in the win.
“It was awesome,” O’Brien said. “That was probably the biggest crowd we've ever had for any of our games and it was such a cool atmosphere. We all kind of felt like caged animals a little bit waiting to get out there. It's been almost two years since our last game in Philadelphia at nationals. So it was awesome to be out there.”
AFTER fall break this weekend, Bona returns to its home ice to play Fredonia on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Almost all upcoming SBU hockey home games are slated for Saturday afternoons or evenings at the Rec Center. The exception is a Sunday, Dec. 5 game against Alfred State, which also uses Olean’s facility as its home rink.
The Bonnies set a series of goals for themselves in their first season since going 19-3-3 in 2019-20. They want to win their division, win the league, qualify for the CHF nationals and ultimately, win the national tournament.
Bona has 30 players on the roster (27 skaters and three goalies), but can only dress 19 and two goalies. Rosenberg was impressed with his players after the first game.
“That first period, that's always a good sign, the first couple shifts of the game to see your team jelling like that,” he said. “We have really good chemistry and I have to give kudos to the captains for all that they've done. Even through the pandemic year they welcomed the new guys, they get together and work out and study and hang out outside of school together. You can tell in the locker room and out on the ice that even though we've only practiced a handful of times and had one game, this team's definitely a brotherhood and they're meshing well.”
Even in the pandemic, the players bonded while waiting for their chance to play.
“It was definitely tough to not play in real games but we did get to scrimmage in practice as a team and it helped us get close and we are really a family,” O’Brien said. “It was good to get close with the freshmen that are sophomores now. I do believe that practicing against each other makes us better and so it kind of helped us stay hungry a little bit.”
“Even though we missed that year last year and the new guys missed out on their first year,” Stutz said, “I think since we've been back at school this year we're really picking up where we left off in terms of our relationships within the team and it's good to see, for me being an older player on the team and kind of going through four classes worth of guys, the younger guys finding their group and building close relationships with the guys on the team. At the end of the day that's more important than the hockey aspect.”
Bona’s strength in numbers has led to competition to get into the lineup.
“I think the sky's the limit for us this year,” Stutz said. “I think one of the reasons that I can confidently say that is because in years past we've been sort of a top-heavy team, as in we have a few guys that can go out there and consistently score, but the difference with this team is we are solid, we can put out four lines that will all go out there and score which is something that we've never really been able to say at some times. So bringing in those new guys, the biggest thing this year is just how deep we are.
“Unfortunately we had to scratch guys but those guys maybe three years ago probably would have been in the lineup for sure, which is a testament to the program and the expansion of us bringing in new talented guys. It's really exciting to see.”
St. Bonaventure Hockey Home Schedule
(at Olean Rec Center)
Oct. 2 — Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Oct. 16 — Fredonia State, 3 p.m.
Oct. 23 — Buffalo State, 7:30. P.m
Oct. 30 — Erie Community College, 3 p.m.
Dec. 5 — ”at” Alfred State, 3 p.m.
Nov. 6 — Penn State Behrend, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 20 — SUNY Brockport, 3 p.m.
Jan. 22 — Canisius, 3 p.m.
Jan. 29 — Niagara, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 — Alfred State, 3 p.m.
