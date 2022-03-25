It’s a debate that’s … never actually been much of a debate.
For years, especially those in which St. Bonaventure has been somewhere between the fringe of the Big Dance and an NIT team (such as this one), the question has often been: Would you rather make the NCAA Tournament and lose in the first round or win the NIT?
And always, the answer was unequivocal: You take the trip to the Dance. That’s the ultimate goal, that’s what makes a season special, that will always be perceived as the bigger accomplishment to anything you might do in the “lesser” tournament.
But after what Bona, and its fans, have experienced over the last 10 days, are we absolutely sure that’s still the right answer?
Yes, it will forever remain a footnote that this group, in a year it seemed all but a lock, fell short of its goal of a return trip to the NCAA Tournament. Poised to become the first team in program history to make back-to-back Dances, it instead had to settle for the NIT, a charming postseason tradition now viewed by a younger generation essentially as something to be “banished” to.
What it’s accomplished throughout this inspired run, however, seems just as impressive, perhaps more so, than anything it might have pulled off in the NCAA’s Round of 64. More than that, Bona has done what previously seemed impossible in the current climate of college basketball: It’s made the NIT feel like a big deal again.
TO THIS point, Bona has faced, and succeeded against, a more daunting challenge than it would have as a higher-seeded NCAA team, which typically roll in those early-round matchups against low-major conference champions.
Coach Mark Schmidt’s team, of course, had to win three true road games over Power 5 opponents, and borderline NCAA teams, in the span of a week. It had to deal with the mountain of adversity those at the Big Dance are unburdened by, including two 48-hour turnarounds, over 5,600 miles of travel and games in three different time zones.
And in doing so – and by winning each of those contests in the dramatic fashion it did – it made for a more feel-good story, for the kind of late-March magic not even experienced by the 2012, ‘18 and ‘21 teams, not to mention more basketball, than it would have dropping a first-round heartbreaker in the NCAA Tournament.
LOOK, Bona fans, maybe as much as anything, just want that one spring week that equates to a storybook ending: the national exposure, the buildup, the team send-offs, the one stretch in the spotlight for the small local school that’s once again found its way to the big stage. And though it may not have come in the initially preferred or expected way, the Bonnies are giving their faithful just that.
This wasn’t a single win over blue-blood UCLA in the First Four of the Tournament, for as big as that victory will always be. This was three wins over three big boys, each more impressive than the last, under the most unfavorable of circumstances that could have been conjured.
And, in the moment, we weren’t thinking, “it’s a shame this isn’t an NCAA game.” We were thinking, “I can’t believe Bona has battled back from 10 down on the road in 5,300-foot altitude in Boulder, I can’t believe Jaren Holmes just responded the way he did in Oklahoma and I can’t believe the sequence I just saw,” the one that will forever live in Bona lore: Kyle Lofton’s redemption free throws followed by Osun Osunniyi’s scintillating, game-winning swat at the buzzer in Virginia.
With those three triumphs, SBU found its way, if slightly so, onto a March map typically reserved for the Big Dance. It ensured, at a time where Bona basketball is still very much a needed and welcomed distraction, the latest ending to a season in program history. It allowed its fanbase, on the heels of that Virginia win, to be as proud of this team as any of its eight NCAA Tournament teams.
Mostly, it gave itself a shot at the school’s first national championship since winning the NIT 45 years earlier.
AND AGAIN, we ask: For as significant as it is to make the Dance, for as fun as those few days are seeing its name in the bracket, would you have truly chosen seeing Bona drop a hard-fought first-round game (or worse, be unceremoniously bounced by 2:15 p.m. on a Thursday, the way it was last year) over all of that?
Maybe not.
For the Bonnies, it’s been a wild ride, indeed.
“They sent us to Colorado and we won, (now) we’re going to Oklahoma, and if we won again, we’re going to Virginia,” Schmidt pointed out, “and if you told me we were gonna be here, going to Madison Square Garden, I would have thought you were a fool. But our guys played exceptionally well.
“It was a great victory, a great three victories. We’re really proud of the guys.”
These are the guys that could have called it after failing to achieve their preseason goals, but didn’t. These are the guys who could have chosen to focus on their pro prospects, but instead committed to this – going out on a high note and giving their fans the March week they wanted. A memorable finish. And what will undoubtedly be a remarkable and everlasting night (or two) at MSG.
No, it’s not the NCAA Tournament.
The Bonnies, though, have more than just salvaged a lost season. They’ve found a way to give it close to the conclusion that seemed promised all along.
And there’s something to be said for that.