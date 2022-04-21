ST. BONAVENTURE — For the last several weeks, its offseason was marked by departures and potential departures.
And on Thursday, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team experienced another with the exit of sophomore guard Linton Brown, who became its third player this spring to enter the transfer portal.
In this instance, however, the Bonnies also got one coming in … via that same route.
On the heels of a campus visit, Moses Flowers, a Hartford transfer, has committed to continuing his playing career at Bona, he announced on social media Thursday night. A 6-foot-3 shooting guard, he’ll have at least two years of eligibility beginning next season due to the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule.
IN FLOWERS, the Bonnies are getting an established player who could help offset the potential losses of three senior guards or provide much-needed depth in the backcourt. The Dorchester, Mass., started 32 of 33 games as a junior last season, averaging 14 points, six rebounds and nearly two steals for a Hartford team that went 12-20. He also shot a career-best 48 percent from the field and 36 percent (44-of-122) from 3-point range.
That earned him a place on the America East All-Conference Third Team.
As a freshman in 2019-20, Flowers averaged 10 points and four rebounds (and started 33 of 34 games) while being named to the America East All-Rookie Team. The following year, he averaged 12 points and six rebounds in nine games before opting out for the remainder of the season.
Flowers is the second member of Bona’s 2022 recruiting class — and the first of the regular signing period — joining Putnam Science Academy forward Barry Evans, who inked his National Letter of Intent back in November.
With Flowers in and Brown out, Bona continues to technically have 11 scholarship players on its roster: seniors Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch, Jaren Holmes and Osun Osunniyi, whose futures remain uncertain, returning reserves Quadry Adams, Oluwasegun Durosinmi and Justin Ndock-Tadjore and redshirt freshmen Anouar Mellouk and Brett Rumpel, plus Evans and Flowers. That leaves two scholarships available for the 2022-23 campaign barring any other departures.
FLOWERS recorded 10 games of 20-plus points in three seasons with the Hawks, six of which came in the 2021-22 season. He scored a career-high 28 points on two occasions, both of which came his freshman year -- against St. Francis (NY) and New Hampshire. This past year, his season-high was 27 against New Hampshire. One of his more notable efforts came against league champion Vermont in February when he tallied 18 points and made the go-ahead layup with four seconds left in a 75-74 overtime triumph, which snapped the Catamounts’ 14-game winning streak.
Brown, meanwhile, brought plenty of buzz upon committing to Bona last spring after shooting 48 percent from 3-point range and being named a JUCO All-American at Indian River State College in 2020-21. And after a slow start last winter, he provided a glimpse into his sharp-shooting potential in a home win over Buffalo, scoring 10 points, including two 3-pointers, in 20 meaningful minutes that came with starting point guard Kyle Lofton sidelined with an ankle injury.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard appeared in just three more games, however, before Bona’s season was shut down for nearly a month due to COVID-19. Consequently, that’s where Brown’s campaign ended as he was held out of action the rest of the way due to an underlying heart condition.
In total, Brown appeared in 10 games, averaging three points and nearly two rebounds in 13 minutes a night. He’s the third Bona player from last season to enter the transfer portal, per Verbal Commits, joining freshman guard Joryam Saizonou and Pitt transfer big man Karim Coulibaly.