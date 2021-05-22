It’s the type of stage that not once, but three times evaded it last season.
A year ago, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, capitalizing on its recent rise under coach Mark Schmidt, was scheduled to play in the Paradise Jam at the US Virgin Islands, considered one of the more well-known in-season tournaments. It was also going to be part of one of the marquee matchups in the inaugural Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge, making the trip to New Mexico.
And when both of those were canceled, its consolation was supposed to be a visit to Mohegan Sun in Connecticut for a four-game season-opening stretch in “Bubbleville.”
Of course, due at first to the COVID-19 pandemic at large and, later, an in-house virus-related pause, Bona was forced to miss out on all three of those main-event opportunities. Save for a pair of contests, one of which was played inside the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, it was actually made to sit out the non-conference entirely.
In that way, those Bonnies never truly got to seize the early-season carrots that come with being a prestigious program and a conference contender. Fortunately, the 2021-22 Bonnies, who have essentially become a 2.0 version of those Bonnies, (presumably) won’t have to suffer a similar fate.
AFTER claiming its spot a year ago, Schmidt’s team has officially locked in its first big-ticket event for the coming winter, joining the field for the 2021 Shriner’s Children’s Charleston Classic, a three-day, invite-only season-opening tournament in Charleston, S.C. And if the competition in its previous non-league events – such as the Emerald Coast Classic (2017) and Cayman Islands Classic – was solid, this figures to be the best that Bona has seen to date:
It’s a field that includes high-major powers Clemson, Marquette, Ole Miss and West Virginia, plus Boise State, Elon and Temple.
The 8-team tournament, owned and operated by ESPN, will be played Nov. 18-21 at TD Arena (home of the College of Charleston). Each team will play three games in three days and advance through either the regular bracket or consolation rounds. The final two unbeaten teams will play for the championship on Nov. 21 while the six remaining squads will compete in either the third-, fifth- or seventh-place contest.
Bona, with all five starters back from last year’s Atlantic 10 championship team and already widely viewed as a preseason Top 25 squad, might be considered one of the favorites in the 13th iteration of the Charleston Classic, being played for the first time in two years (it was among the many canceled college hoops events in 2020).
But the competition will be about the toughest it’s seen under Schmidt.
OF THE eight participants, three (Bona, West Virginia, Clemson) advanced to last year’s NCAA Tournament while six finished in the top 100 of the final NET rankings: the Mountaineers (22), Bona (31), Clemson (45), Boise State (53), Ole Miss (54) and Marquette (93).
And no matter who they see (first-round pairings are expected to be announced in July), the Bonnies figure to have three “resume-building” chances in as many games.
West Virginia is coming off another strong season in which it earned a No. 3 seed and made it to the second round of the Big Dance. Clemson has advanced to two of the last three NCAA Tournaments and Boise State and Ole Miss each qualified for last year’s NIT.
Marquette, meanwhile, is set to begin anew under a familiar name, former VCU coach Shaka Smart, who last winter led Texas to the Big 12 championship. Temple, a former A-10 foe and current American Athletic Conference power, is a returning Charleston Classic champion, having won it in 2017, and Elon advanced to the tournament title game in a competitive Colonial Athletic Association.
FOR BONA, which won the last in-season event it took part in (the 2019 Boca Raton Beach Classic), it’s three games befitting (in both quality and necessity) a team that will once again be expected to win its conference and make the NCAA Tournament. And that’s to say nothing of the added exposure it will bring to a program that continues to slowly push itself into the national spotlight.
And it will almost certainly be the highlight of 2021-22 non-league Bona league slate that still has many question marks, but will at least be staged this winter, and figures to include matchups against annual rivals Canisius, Niagara, Buffalo and Siena, plus a potential return trip from Middle Tennessee.
The Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge, however, again, is not expected to be played in 2021-22, CBS’ Jon Rothstein reported earlier this month.
