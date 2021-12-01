ST. BONAVENTURE – It unfolded in the exact same fashion that a handful of others have through these first seven games.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, again, played a poor first half against a perceived lesser team at home. It again fell behind by double digits, trailing Coppin State, 41-29, with 2:39 left in that first frame.
And it again rallied almost immediately in the second half, opening the frame on a 23-8 run to take an 11-point lead and maintaining enough of a cushion from there to win it relatively comfortably down the stretch.
Yes, the Bonnies got the double-digit win they were looking for, downing the Eagles, 93-81, in a non-conference “buy” game before 2,976 observers on Wednesday night inside the Reilly Center. And though there were plenty of positives in this bounce-back victory following Saturday’s loss to Northern Iowa – including a much-needed spark from their bench and head-turning efforts from Jaren Holmes and Jalen Adaway – something of a pall hung over Bob Lanier Court as the final horn sounded.
BONA (6-1), even after buckling down when down it needed to most, surrendered 81 points to a MEAC team that ranked No. 325 of 358 Division I teams coming in. It was outworked by the Eagles over the first 20 minutes, allowing far too much inside and watching as Coppin State (1-10) made more of the effort plays.
Even after taking control after the break, it was still in a two-possession game with 1:13 remaining.
But the biggest reason for a relatively somber RC came in the final minute, with Bona up 10 in a game it had just then put away. As he pivoted to head back on defense, star point guard Kyle Lofton twisted awkwardly and crumbled to the floor, quickly writhing in pain while clutching his left leg.
A team source indicated afterward that Lofton suffered an apparent ankle injury, but that Bona might “luckily and hopefully have avoided a worst-case scenario” situation. A second source indicated that it was, indeed, an ankle, and that Lofton was in line for both an X-ray and MRI this morning.
Coach Mark Schmidt, as is typically the case, was mum about the injury. It was all part of a winning, but mostly disconcerting night in the RC.
“We got the win today, but in that locker room, we know we should have played better,” acknowledged Holmes, who scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds in a Herculean double-double effort. “We’re thankful for the win, but we’re not satisfied at all. We should have played better.”
Of the newfound defensive woes – Bona entered the UNI contest tied-for-24th nationally in scoring defense (57.4 points), but has allowed an average of 86 on its home floor over the last two games – the senior guard added: “We just gotta string along stops. We’re not used to giving up 80 points a game, so we gotta figure some things out, and we will.
“I’m confident in this team and the plan Coach Schmidt has for us. He’s gonna continue to work as hard as he does every single day to prepare for us and we’re just gonna follow that and continue to work hard.”
THE BONNIES, like clockwork, again flipped a switch after halftime, outscoring Coppin State, 53-37, while turning a four-point (44-40) halftime deficit into a lead as large as 13 (74-61) with 7:36 remaining.
As Schmidt noted afterward, “we just became more active, we played harder. I didn’t think we played hard in the first half; I thought Coppin played harder than we did. But we played harder in the second half, and when (you do that), good things can happen. You can overcome some mistakes.”
And that led to a handful of gaudy offensive outputs.
Aside from Holmes’ 24 and 10 (plus 6 assists), Adaway had 13 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, Lofton had 16 points, nine assists (1 turnover) and six rebounds before slowly limping off the floor with the help of two trainers with 51 seconds left and Osun Osunniyi had a quiet 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Dominick Welch, meanwhile, had only nine, but hit three quick 3s to begin the second-half surge. And Pitt transfer Karim Coulibaly added 10 points off the bench.
But those numbers might largely have been expected against what currently stands as the lowest-ranked team on Bona’s schedule. What left Schmidt’s group dissatisfied was surrendering 44 first-half points on 50 percent shooting and allowing the Eagles to score 20 more points than their season average.
“We’ve gotta do a better job of keeping the ball in front of us, try to be more of a pack line defense,” the 15th-year coach said, “especially against the big guys; the big guys got us early (6-foot-7 forward Tyree Corbett had 13 first-half points en route to a 17 and 10 effort for the game). And it’s hard, their big guy is a (power forward), so it’s hard for our 5-man to be able to play on the perimeter like that.”
Bona, for as strong as it’s been in the second half, is still wary of the slow starts. It’s now trailed at halftime in five of seven games, twice by double figures.
“If I’m being honest, I’m not really pleased as of right now,” said Holmes, when asked if he’s more encouraged by the post-halftime performances or concerned about the first 20 minutes. “We’re a better team (than this). We’ll get better. We gotta fix some things … we can’t keep coming out like that.”
How do the Bonnies go about doing that?
“I just think it’s energy-wise,” he said. “We’re not coming out completely focused. But like I’ve said, seven games in, I’d rather be (here) now at the beginning of the season than in the back end where those games are more important.”