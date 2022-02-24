ST. BONAVENTURE — They’ve, for better or worse, become bigger fixations than anything that’s happened in an actual game.
More topical than a 17-assist night from Kyle Lofton.
More noteworthy, even, than a smooth 3-point shooting stroke from Osun Osunniyi.
For some, it’s been challenging to remain “in the moment” regarding this most recent rise of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team. It’s also, however, understandable, that their collective focus so consistently lies elsewhere.
After all, the severely flawed NET system and the state of the George Washington road game could both have a direct impact on whether this season ends in the storybook fashion that was seemingly promised from the outset.
Start with the NET.
OVER THE last few weeks, several social media accounts, after a deep dive into the numbers, have exposed just how skewed the system is toward power conference programs. Not that anyone would have guessed otherwise. But to see the sheer black and white of it, through numerous examples, makes it almost maddening.
Oklahoma, for instance, is now 14-14 on the year, including a miserable 4-11 in Big 12 play, with a 7-13 mark against Quadrant 1 and 2 opponents. Bona, meanwhile, is now 18-7 (10-4 A-10) and 6-6 against Q1 and 2 foes. And somehow, the Sooners rank No. 50 in the NET (and ostensibly in better position for an at-large bid) while the Bonnies check in at No. 84.
For Bona, due primarily to that ugly, but outlier 36-point loss to Virginia Tech, there’s seemingly nothing it can do to change how the metrics perceive it. You’d think winning would do the trick, but coach Mark Schmidt’s team has claimed six-straight contests, including a pair over a previously Top 50 Saint Louis team, and has jumped a mere 20 spots in the NET over the last 16 days.
On Wednesday, after having beaten a decent Rhode Island team by 18, it had actually DROPPED by one spot.
Of course, the numbers have served as a specter for Bona before. Such was the case in 2016, when it was left out of the NCAA field altogether, and in 2018, when it sat 25-7 but was relegated to the first four.
And, fueled by another February run, it’s happening again this winter. And in each instance, it has made you wonder just how stacked the deck is against Schmidt’s Bonnies and their Atlantic 10 brethren.
Then there’s the GW game.
ITS ORIGINALLY scheduled A-10 opener, remember, was the first of four-straight postponed league contests for Bona. And, of the myriad games that were wiped out for the conference as a whole, it’s evidently one of just 3-5 (depending on the report) that won’t be made up.
For fans, the concerns over being a left game short are valid. If, say, Saint Louis was to win out and Bona lost at VCU next week, the Billikens would finish 13-5 to the Bonnies’ 12-5, potentially making the difference between fourth and fifth and Bona’s chances at a double-bye … all due to a game that wasn’t rescheduled.
Currently, details for why this game won’t be played — and why the league wouldn’t do everything in its power — to make sure one of its bubble teams was in the most optimal position come Selection Sunday, are scarce. An email sent to the league office Wednesday inquiring about the situation wasn’t immediately returned. Schmidt chose not to go near the matter after last Saturday’s win over Duquesne.
Presumably, Bona wants to play it, to both help its double-bye chances and potentially add one more win to the season total, but doesn’t have any control over league scheduling. One seemingly viable option, as some have pointed out, would be playing it the Monday before the A-10 Tournament, as Bona would be in town that week anyway since this year’s event will be held in DC.
But though this has yet to be confirmed, the issue with that is logistics. The league, a source indicated, is set on having all seeding and the tournament schedule set by the previous Saturday night so that all 14 teams and their fans have the longest possible window to make both traveling and game arrangements.
OF COURSE, given the way the Bonnies have been playing of late — they currently hold the No. 4 spot and control their own destiny in that regard — this could be a moot point when the final standings are set.
And if you’d been in the postgame press conference after Tuesday’s win over Rhode Island, and seen the look on Jalen Adaway’s face when describing his team’s current mentality, you’d know: The Bonnies, for now at least, aren’t concerned about head-scratching NET rankings or whether they’ll be playing the Colonials in the Smith Center.
Their focus is on winning out, repeating as A-10 Tournament champions and leaving their March fate up to no one but themselves … and on enjoying these precious few remaining games this starting five has together.
“It’s everything,” said Adaway, when asked how important it is for Bona to maintain this mindset down the stretch. “Whenever you can build up momentum and keep it going, it’s really hard to stop a team that’s hot like that, that’s as focused, and we have mature guys, and that’s how we’re attacking these last games, just try to take it one game at a time.”
“We don’t want to go out with any regrets. We’re not gonna go out with any regrets.”
