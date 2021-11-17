It’s a supreme opportunity for both visibility and victory.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is set to play in one of the more prestigious early-season college tournaments before a nationally televised audience. There, it will have the chance at not just one or two, but three resume-building victories, which could be crucial come selection or seeding time in March, and bring home its most meaningful regular season crown in recent memory.
The Bonnies (2-0) have every hope of playing for a tourney title on Sunday night. They’re eager for the opportunity to justify their national ranking — which remains in good standing after Sunday’s narrow 69-60 win over Canisius — in an eight-team field that includes four power-conference foes and seven total top 110 programs.
They know to do that, however, they must first get past round one.
And that’s where its full focus will lie when No. 22 Bona opens the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic Thursday against Boise State (2 o’clock, ESPN2-TV, WPIG-FM, SiriusXM, channel 380) at TD Arena in sunny South Carolina.
“THE WHOLE scout and the whole preparation is to be 1-0 at 4:30 on Thursday,” said coach Mark Schmidt, when asked how his team will compartmentalize focusing on the first opponent vs. faring well in a potentially season-swinging event. “After that, we’ll worry about after that ...
“We want to win the tournament just like every team wants to win (it), but you can’t win the tournament unless you go 1-0. You just have to stay focused on the task at hand, and that’s Boise State.”
Schmidt’s current senior core has seen this Mountain West foe before, in November 2018 when the Broncos handed the young and injured Bonnies a 72-52 setback in the Cayman Islands Classic. And though these squads look much different now, there’s one notable similarity: Both are battle-tested, with five seniors in their starting lineup.
Boise State has back four starters from a team that went 19-9 and reached the NIT quarterfinals before falling to top-seeded Memphis a year ago. That group is led by senior guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (14 points, 2 steals) and Arizona transfer guards Devonaire Doutrive (14 points, 6 rebounds) and Emmanuel Akot (11 points, 4 rebounds).
THE BRONCOS, chosen to finish fourth in this year’s MWC preseason poll, have gotten off to a 1-1 start, handling Utah Valley, 76-56, before going ice cold in a 58-50 loss to a solid UC Irvine team. It’s an outfit that’s essentially as strong as any in the field, currently checking in at No. 78 in the KenPom rankings.
And one that slightly resembles Bona’s lineup.
“Really athletic, really long, mature, very well-coached,” Schmidt said of Boise State. “They’re a team that loves to play in the open court. They have a big guy inside, they go inside, they surround him with four athletic, skilled guys. They’re ultra-talented, they’ve got pros on their team. They try to score in the first 10 seconds of the shot clock. Overall, they’re just really, really talented.”
FOR BONA, the challenge of playing three games in four days — against potentially its stiffest competition of the year — will undoubtedly be daunting.
The Bonnies might well need an even bigger lift from their revitalized bench to help offset the grueling tournament grind, Schmidt noted. A traditionally cold-shooting team to start, now would also be a good time to start heating up, as they’re just 6-for-29 from 3-point range (21 percent) over their first two games.
Then there’s perhaps the biggest sublot to Bona’s stay down south: the health of Osun Osunniyi. The senior center played just 13 minutes and sat the entire second half Sunday due to a nagging lower-back injury that had also forced him out of the season-opener. Schmidt was non-committal on Osunniyi’s status for Thursday, saying: “We’re hoping he’s going to be able to play. We’ll see how it goes (Wednesday) in practice and then we’ll go from there.”
But the Bonnies will almost certainly need a near-100 percent Shoon, the active NCAA leader in blocks per game, and a better start on Thursday — they fell behind by double-digits to both Siena and Canisius — if they’re going to have a chance at reaching the title game.
That path would also include getting by either Clemson (KenPom No. 55) or Temple (No. 109) in Friday’s second round before a final against a lower half of the bracket that includes West Virginia (No. 48), Ole Miss (No. 54) and Marquette (No. 87).
“(It’s) getting the ball to go in early, getting stops early, having energy early,” Schmidt said of nipping the slow starts. “At home, sometimes you get behind, you can catch up; on the road, it’s that much more difficult. So hopefully we can get off to a much better start and make it much easier as we go forward.
“We’re playing really good teams down there. Getting off to a good start is really important playing the caliber of teams we’re about to play,” he added, before noting of the bench, “Playing three games in four days is a lot to ask of our five seniors. So there will be an opportunity and hopefully our young guys can come through.”
Bona, competing in its seventh in-season event since 2013, feels both grateful and deserving of participating in the Charleston Classic. As Schmidt noted, 14 years ago, it would never have been invited to a tournament of this caliber. Now, however, as the premier program in the Atlantic 10, it’s become highly coveted for both multi-team events and national television slots.
It’s one more reason Bona wants to have a good showing — in front of the hundreds of fans expected to make the trek down — this weekend.
“We know what we’re up against,” Schmidt said. “We’re gonna play hard and hopefully it will be good enough. But it’s a tremendous thing for our program, to be on ESPN, to get some national recognition. I know our alums are looking forward to it. Hopefully we play well, hopefully our alums have a great time watching the game and hanging out.”