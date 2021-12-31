A month ago tomorrow, everything seemed so certain.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, after winning the Charleston Classic championship, was No. 16 in the country and climbing. That day, it was going to beat Northern Iowa in the Reilly Center, then win the remainder of its home games and split with UConn and Virginia Tech before entering conference play on a high note.
But that’s not exactly how things have unfolded. Bona, of course, stumbled against UNI and lost to both the Huskies and Hokies, the latter of which came by a galling 37 points. It then had its non-league finale vs. Northeastern canceled and its Atlantic 10 opener postponed due to COVID-19.
And just like that, as it was for the duration of last season, the Bonnies’ 2021-22 campaign, frustratingly, unwelcomingly, has become marked by uncertainty. And that precarious nature will continue into this weekend, when they look to finally open league play on Sunday (noon, 107.1-FM, CBS Sports-TV) against Dayton at UD Arena.
AFTER A collectively smooth start, another season has again become altered by the coronavirus, leading to a number of nation-wide pauses, postponements and scheduling changes. Indeed, the A-10 this week had to postpone five of seven opening-night contests, including Bona at George Washington, and revise its forfeiture policy with plenty of question marks still looming.
As a result, the Bonnies (8-3) will have had 16 days between games, perhaps the longest in-season pause in program history, with that humbling 86-49 setback to the Hokies still the last lingering memory of this season. But for as much as they would have preferred another chance at a win, this lengthy intermission hasn’t been all bad.
“This time off (is) a blessing in disguise,” tweeted senior guard Kyle Lofton, who now figures to be at, or near, 100 percent after suffering an ankle injury earlier this month and hastily returning against VT. “I needed this.”
Yes, Bona, presumably, will be both recharged and refocused, ready to put an uneven (but still strong) non-conference behind it, when it meets the Flyers on Sunday. Coach Mark Schmidt’s team, remember, is still the league champion – and, to many, still this year’s favorite – until someone else knocks it off.
And it will need that focus in what constitutes as challenging an A-10 opener as any.
BONA WILL not only be faced with its first road game of the season, but it will come in the league’s most difficult environment, inside UD Arena, which, despite still-growing concerns about the virus, has been at full capacity, drawing 13,407 fans at the last home game (Dec. 21 against Southern).
Then, too, though they may not be the 29-2 team of two years, the Flyers once again are still formidable.
Dayton, widely viewed as a top-five A-10 team entering the season, got off to an inauspicious start, opening 1-3 with head-scratching home losses to UMass-Lowell, Lipscomb and Austin Peay. Since then, though, it’s been typical Dayton, beating Miami (Fla.), then-No. 4 Kansas (74-73, at the buzzer) and Belmont (63-61) to win the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, and taking the seven of the last nine overall. And here’s perhaps the biggest piece of evidence for how tough Sunday figures to be: Dayton, for much of the game, handled the same VT team that trounced the Bonnies, leading by as many as 18 before settling for a 62-57 win at UD Arena on Dec. 12.
DAYTON, now fully past the Obi Toppin/Jalen Crutcher era, has no singular star in this transitional-type year under fifth-year coach Anthony Grant. It’s actually begun a youth movement, starting four freshmen and a sophomore while mostly bringing preseason third team all-league center Mustapha Amzil, who hit the high-arcing runner in the lane to beat Kansas, off the bench.
But it’s been solid both defensively and on the boards, ranking No. 3 in the A-10 in scoring defense (64.4 points; Bona sits No. 7 at 68.5 points) and No. 2 in rebounding margin (plus-7.1; Bona ranks eighth at plus-1.9). And though it ranks near the bottom of the conference in turnover margin, it’s been efficient offensively and succeeded by committee, with eight guys averaging between six and 10 points per game.
Toumani Camara, a 6-foot-8 Georgia transfer and also a preseason third team all-league selection, and 6-foot-10 freshman Daron Holmes II have tied for the team lead in scoring at 10.4 points per game while Malachi Smith, a 6-foot freshman, is averaging 10 points. Camara had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds in the Flyers’ last game, a 69-60 home win over Southern, and freshman forward R.J. Blakney has the team’s season-high point total with 19 against the Hokies.
By winning Sunday, Schmidt’s team could get off to a much-needed strong start in league play and garner its first victory since Dec. 8, which seems a lifetime ago given everything that has transpired since. It could also register another top-100ish triumph, as Dayton currently ranks No. 106 in the NET (sixth-best in the A-10, just ahead of Bona at No. 111). But no matter where this one is being played or what caliber of team the Flyers are in a given year, UD continues to be one of the more vexing opponents on Bona’s schedule.
The Bonnies are just 2-16 against Dayton under Schmidt, with both its last win and only road triumph coming in 2016, when the Flyers were ranked No. 15 nationally. Just last year, an average UD team played spoiler in between Bona clinching the regular season league title and winning the A-10 Tournament, coming away with a 55-52 triumph in the RC finale.
Bona, surely, will be looking to avenge that setback this weekend.