Bona-Siena

St. Bonaventure’s Yann Farell (2) rushes to the bucket for a layup with a pair of Siena defenders nearby in Monday’s Franciscan Cup at MVP Arena in Albany.

 St. Bonaventure athletics photo

It did what it has done time and again in these games away from the Reilly Center:

The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team put itself in a position to win.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social