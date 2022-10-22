(EDITOR’S NOTE: Following is the first in a six-part series centering on the coming St. Bonaventure men’s basketball season from the five writers from the Times Herald and Bradford Era who will be contributing to the Bona coverage this year. Today: Coach Mark Schmidt on the changing landscape of college basketball and how it’s affected his program. Monday: a closer look at this stage of Schmidt’s career).
ST. BONAVENTURE — They were going to come back.
That’s what the coaching staff believed. That’s what the fans wanted to believe. As late March became late April, that’s what it seemed like.
Oh, Jalen Adaway had informed his coaches early on that he intended to turn pro at year’s end, but the other four celebrated St. Bonaventure basketball seniors were going to return, just as Richmond’s did, to spend their fifth and final season chasing what had eluded them in 2021-22.
Bona, according to several sources, had even managed to put a reasonable NIL “package” in place, through alumni donations, for at least the original core three of Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi and Dominick Welch to seal it. Everything was in place. Until the glitz and glamor of Power 5 programs and the promise of more money came calling.
And that was it.
Nearly the entire team that just five months earlier began the season nationally ranked and won the Charleston Classic in impressive fashion was gone and a brand new one was on its way in.
“All the way through, it seemed like they were all gonna come back,” coach Mark Schmidt revealed at Bona’s in-house Media Day on Wednesday. “It was back-and-forth the whole spring; all four of them decided to do it really, really late.”
Making it clear that there was no resentment in their decision, he added: “But I don’t begrudge them. That’s the way the business is set up now. I don’t blame them. I blame how we set this whole NIL thing up. You’re always disappointed when you lose four 1,000-point scorers and four guys that have done so much for our program and for our university. But if someone offered me that amount of money, I’d probably leave too.”
BEFORE, Schmidt would have spent the spring welcoming back a promising core, filling the available 3-4 scholarships and beginning preparations for the following season. That’s the way it was when he began his Division I coaching career at Penn State in 1991 and even five years ago well into his Bona tenure.
Now, in his 16th year at Bona and 23rd as a head coach, in a turbulent blink that coincided new transfer trules, the height of COVID-19 and new NIL legislation, Schmidt must deal with so many extra layers: grad transfers, one-time transfer rules, extra years of eligibility, money being thrown about haphazardly.
And he’ll be the first to say: things have changed dramatically … and not particularly for the better.
“IT’S THE way the landscape of college basketball has become,” Schmidt said. “It is what it is; it’s not gonna change. You can’t fight it, you just gotta go about your business and try to do the best job you can in terms of keeping your guys, recruiting your guys and then when money gets involved and you lose some guys, just try to do the best job filling those spots.”
More tellingly of the current climate, he added: “In today’s world, you don’t build programs anymore; for the most part, you’re building teams for every single year. Which is a shame because what you try to do is you want to build a program that can have sustained success, and I think we’ve done that by keeping a core, the nucleus of our team.
“With this NIL and portal situation, it’s made it a little bit more difficult. … It’s not the way you envision it when I started in this business a long, long time ago. But it is what it is and you just gotta make those adjustments, and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”
AS SCHMIDT noted, Bona isn’t the only one being affected by this new normal. Almost every D-1 program, mostly the mid- and low-majors, has felt its impact. But no team in the country was hit harder than the Bonnies, who lost an unprecedented 99.5 percent of their scoring from last season.
That it could happen at Bona, which has been so successful, and had such stability, over the last half-decade, is an indication of just how powerful a force this grand game of musical chairs has become.
“The scary part is that St. Bonaventure — I don’t know the stats, but they’re probably among the top 50 teams in the last five years in wins — that they would have a situation like that,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said at Atlantic 10 Media Day last week. “It just goes to show you how delicate this is (at our level).
“For a guy who’s won as much as (Schmidt) has, for the program to be as solid, for the fans to be as energized as they are, for that to happen … it just makes you realize how delicate it is.”
THE ONE thing that it’s done for a program like Bona, however, is allow it to become a landing spot for some of the better low-major players in the country. That’s what the Bonnies sold: an opportunity to play for one of the top programs in the A-10, the chance to prove themselves at essentially a high-major level.
And that’s what they’ve seemed to do an admirable job procuring, adding among others a double-digit scoring Hartford transfer (Moses Flowers), the NEC Rookie of the Year (Anquan Hill), the Patriot League Rookie of the Year (Kyrell Luc) and Pitt transfer big man Max Amaduson.
But that, in itself, was an unparalleled task.
“(When the four seniors left), it was really late in the process,” Schmidt said, “so kudos to my assistant coaches, who did a great job of going out and trying to find guys that had a lot of success at a lower level … those under-the-radar type of guys that we feel have a high ceiling and have a chip on their shoulder and want to play in the A-10.
“It’s a challenge. I’ve never recruited this hard in May and June in my life. But that’s how it is now. There’s no months off, the portal is here to stay, NIL is here to stay. That’s the way college basketball is now, and we gotta make that adjustment. And I think we have.”
In almost every year prior, Bona had that returning group of veterans to turn to, from Andrew Nicholson and Da’Quan Cook, to Marcus Posley and Dion Wright, to Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley and last year’s quintet. That was always crucial to its ability to succeed year-in and year-out.
And now?
“Now, it’s like going in and being a teacher and having a whole new class and they don’t understand what 1 plus 1 is,” Schmidt said, “and you’re trying to teach them calculus.It’s a challenge.”
But it’s a challenge that Bona has eagerly embraced. And it has Schmidt once again wanting to prove that even against long odds and any number of nay-sayers, he can construct a team that can compete at the top of the A-10.