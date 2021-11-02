ST. BONAVENTURE — Their personal goals have become pretty well cemented, if not by both of them publicly, then by what’s transpired during the preseason.
Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi were recently named to the official Bob Cousy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch lists for the country’s top point guard and center, respectively. And you don’t make the preseason Top 20 for two of college basketball’s most coveted honors without at least being on the NBA’s radar.
And, to be sure, St. Bonaventure’s two most important players very much are.
Bona, in the last month, has welcomed scouts from the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs to watch the duo practice. Perhaps most notably, ‘Shoon and Lofton are actually projected to be taken back-to-back (at No. 56 and 57 of the second round) in the latest 2022 mock draft from NBAdraft.net. And what a story that would be, from winning a national championship as prep school teammates, to guiding Bona to an Atlantic 10 title and NCAA Tournament appearance (and potentially even more) to hearing their names called in consecutive picks of the NBA Draft.
BOTH, of course, have their sights set on playing at the highest level, and figure to get a legitimate look with a strong senior season, particularly in the case of Osunniyi, whose raw materials alone — at 6-foot-10 with a 7-8 wingspan, “plus” passing ability and tremendous defensive instincts at the rim — are almost sure to fetch an NBA flier next summer.
But each also understands that there are tangible improvements that need to be made if they’re going to get there … most notably from an offensive standpoint, for both. And they addressed that very topic during a 10-minute Atlantic 10 Media Day interview last Tuesday.
For Osunniyi, that means becoming a better overall offensive threat. The 6-foot-10 center did start to take a step in that direction last season, however, following a stretch of eight of nine games in single digits by eclipsing double figures in six of his last 10 games and averaging 14 points (compared to 10.7 for the year) in the postseason.
“My first three years here, everyone kind of understands, what I was doing was just defensively, and that’s kind of been it,” he said. “But this offseason, I’ve been trying to expand my offensive game to be able to help put points on the board more, not just being defense.
“At the same time, futurewise, that’s the feedback I’ve been hearing, that they need to see my offensive game more and my body, my strength. I’ve put on a lot of weight this summer and it’s been showing in practice and I feel like I’ve been getting a lot more confident on the offensive end of the floor.”
LOFTON, meanwhile, knows that you — and everyone else — is well aware of what his perceived flaw has been from the beginning: perimeter shooting. The 6-foot-4 guard defended his outside shot on multiple occasions last year after a slow start and did so again last week. And he wants the public to know: The guy who went 15-of-41 (37 percent) from deep over his last 10 games, including a 4-for-5 effort in an A-10 Tournament championship win over VCU, is the player he expects to be this winter.
“Me, personally, a lot of scouts and agents have been saying jump shooting,” he acknowledged. “Obviously, I went into a slump last year, but I don’t really look at that. I know I can shoot, I’m just going to keep shooting and I’m going to show people that I really can shoot ...”
He also touched on how the potential of having fresher legs (with presumably more help off the bench this year) could help to enhance his overall game. Lofton, remember, has led the league in minutes played each of the last two seasons.
“Besides that, just showing my athleticism,” Lofton went on. “I can jump, but a lot of people don’t really see that (he had just one dunk all of last year). It doesn’t help playing 40 minutes a game, but I feel like this year, I can get a little bit of a break and I can really show how athletic I am.”
AT THIS point, Osunniyi and Lofton, much like the rest of the Bonnies’ starting five, have a clear vision for where they want to end up. If they can capitalize on the current buzz and turn in a strong postseason (something Jaylen Adams wasn’t quite able to do), they could have a realistic chance of becoming the first Bona teammates drafted in the same year since Glenn Hagan (2nd round, pick No. 43) and Greg Sanders (8th round, pick No. 162) in 1978.
For now, however, their sole focus, as the team guys that they are, lies elsewhere.
“Our focus is on helping the team win games and win another Atlantic 10 championship and make another run in the (NCAA Tournament),” Osunniyi said. “As far as personal stuff, (we’ll have time to) work on that stuff during the season, but our main focus right now is, we can’t worry about ourselves. We’ve talked about that as seniors, not having guys put their own agenda first.
“We’re still a team, we still have our job to do, and that’s to win games for St. Bonaventure. So as of right now, we’re just focused on winning games in the best way we can and at the same time showing what we can take to the next level.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)