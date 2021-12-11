It was exactly the kind of blue-collar battle that both sides had anticipated.
Scoring, at times, came at a premium.
Toughness, for the most part, prevailed.
Stops and rebounds, for two teams that pride themselves on those very elements, were critical.
And within this battle against the No. 15 team in the country, minus its top player and despite its faults -- a handful of key turnovers, a couple of empty possessions, a missed rebound -- the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team had done just what it wanted: It gave itself a chance. Trailing by 13 after a game-swinging 13-0 run with eight minutes remaining, Bona buckled back down defensively and rattled off points on six of its next seven possessions to twice pull to within five in the final two minutes.
THE BONNIES (8-2), of course, had done just this before, storming back from 16 down to beat Clemson and, to a lesser extent, rallying past the likes of Canisius and Coppin State to make comeback victories a regular occurrence.
This time, however, it was tamped out before ever truly being there for the taking. Bona first surrendered a pair of late three-point plays, one on a second-chance opportunity, and a backbreaking 3-pointer from Tyler Polley with 45 seconds left. And when it was over, it had to settle for a hard-fought loss, falling to the even more short-handed Huskies, 74-64, in the Never Forget Tribute Classic on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
“We came up short,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “We had our chances, down 60-55, we couldn’t get a rebound; they get an offensive rebound putback, three-point play. Right from that point on, it was probably over …
“We didn’t make enough plays, and give UConn credit, they made plays when they needed to. We’ve got room to improve. A game like this shows where we’re at, and we have to make improvements, both individually and as a team collectively.”
In its bid to jump back into the Top 25 and tie last year’s team for the best 10-game start since 1969-70, Bona checked a number of the boxes needed to be in contention: It out-rebounded a bigger, more athletic UConn group (40-37). It held leading scorer RJ Cole to 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting (1-of-7 from 3-point range). It had mostly put forth the kind of defensive effort that was there through Charleston.
And as Schmidt acknowledged afterward, “If someone told me we were gonna out-rebound UConn by three, then hold Cole to 5-of-15, I thought we’d have a legitimate shot, and we did, but they made the plays when they needed to make those plays and their length was a factor.”
And against that kind of length, and those kinds of athletes, a 13-point hole wound up being too much.
BONA, for a good portion, seemed to have the Huskies -- playing without their second- and third-leading scorers in the 6-foot-9 Adama Sanogo and 6-foot-6 Tyrese Martin, the former of whom could be considered their best player -- right where it wanted them. Despite eight first-half turnovers, shooting 31 percent from the floor and being without starting center Osun Osunniyi for much of the first-half due to foul trouble, Bona trailed by just one at the break (29-28). And when Jalen Adaway made a pair of free throws to give his team a 39-36 lead with 14:22 left, that only underscored the fact.
But that’s when UConn (9-2) used its size and athleticism to take over.
The Huskies rattled off 13-straight points to go up double-digits and held Bona to just two field goals over the next minutes. And for as valiant as its effort was, Schmidt’s team never got closer than five the rest of the way.
What went wrong in that stretch?
“I don’t even know right now,” said senior Jaren Holmes, who finished with a game-high 19 points and eight rebounds. “(We’ll) go back and figure out where that 13-0 run started … you can’t have a run like that, especially with a team like that, super athletic. Couple times, we didn’t get into a set that we needed to and they got out in transition and you can’t let athletes like that get out in transition. That’s where they thrive at.
“We kept them in the halfcourt in the first half; second half, they had that run where they started getting out a couple times …”
IN THIS one, Bona also had to contend with a seemingly uneven whistle; indeed, the referees, aside from calling two quick fouls on Osunniyi (10 points), whistled Jaren Holmes on a pair of momentum-swinging offensive fouls and gave Jalen Gaffney an NBA-like continuation on the three-point play that made it 67-59 with 1:30 remaining.
Officiating, to be sure, had an impact.
But Bona also had to accept an uneven performance of its own.
“It just came down to making the little plays,” Osunniyi said. “Rebounding, loose balls. I think that’s really all it was for us. We had a chance. Just a couple little plays like that, grabbing rebounds, could have given us a chance to win the game. We’ll see the film, but we talked about it in the locker room: just the little plays.”
Adaway had a third double-double in four games with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Dominick Welch added 15 points. Bona, in this blue-collar battle, finished with more points in the paint and second-chance scoring.
But, in this third-straight game without star point guard Kyle Lofton (ankle), it essentially went for nought.
“We didn’t come here to give UConn a game,” Schmidt maintained. “We came here to win, and I thought our guys played that way, we just came up short.”
On where Bona stands now, after an acceptable loss and with an opportunity to split its two big showcase games next Friday against Virginia Tech, Holmes said flatly, “I’m (even) hungrier.”