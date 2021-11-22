Late in the first half, a young, but talented Marquette team again tried to apply the trademark Shaka Smart pressure.
And again, the grizzled group from St. Bonaventure handled it with the kind of poise it’s quickly coming to be defined by, turning it into an easy Osun Osunniyi two-handed dunk at the other end.
It was one moment in a game marked by a series of high points for this basketball buzzsaw, but it was a microcosm for the night. By the end, the Bonnies, in almost every way, in their biggest challenge to date, had put on a clinic.
Bona was masterful on the break — and in the midgame — totaling 70 points despite another down night from the perimeter. It was its typically dominant self defensively, holding a 5-0 Big East team to just 30 percent from the floor, including no field goals over the first eight minutes of the second half.
It was balanced in its scoring, splendidly connected in its execution. And with all those factors in play, Marquette never stood a chance.
JAREN Holmes (19 points, 13 rebounds) and Osunniyi (16 points, 11 rebounds) both had double-doubles as the Bonnies, in a game that wasn’t as close as the final, ran away with a 70-54 triumph before another pro-Bona crowd of 4,820 in the Charleston Classic championship on Sunday night inside TD Arena.
By 10 p.m., No. 22 Bona (5-0) had procured yet another piece of hardware for the trophy case back home. It had secured consecutive wins over Boise State, Clemson and Marquette for its non-conference resume. And if last year the Bonnies put the Atlantic 10 on notice, then on Sunday, it did the same for the entire nation.
“First off, we just wanted to win this game, win this tournament,” said Kyle Lofton, who totaled 12 points, four assists and two steals while being named tournament MVP. “I think we really made a statement that we can play with anybody. We’re ranked for a reason, it’s not a fuke or nothing like that. So I think we made a statement.”
Holmes, touching on the chemistry component that drove Bona to three wins in four days, was more candid in his assessment.
“It was an emphasis in the locker room to play violently and we just tried to do that from the jump,” said the senior guard, the second of the Bonnies’ two all-tournament team selections. “We realized they do have 10 freshmen, very good freshmen, but I think our experience took over in this game.
“It kind of showed how many games we’ve been in together, how many close ones, how many tough ones, and when it comes down to it, how we fight for what we want … and that’s a win.”
BONA closed the first half on an 8-2 run to bring a 33-25 lead into the break, and was clearly the better team in that time. But, as coach Mark Schmidt acknowledged afterward, it was far from satisfied. And so, it turned a relatively competitive game into an onslaught.
Jalen Adaway (14 points) had a breakaway dunk and an alley-oop slam off a pass from Holmes while Lofton sank a pair of free throws after a technical was issued to an incessantly complaining Smart as Bona took the advantage from eight to 19 (45-26) at the first media timeout. It then pushed the lead to as high as 27 as its defense stymied the Golden Eagles completely.
“I thought in the first half, we should have been up by more,” said Schmidt, who logged his 250th victory on the Bona sideline. “We had a lot of opportunities, missed shots; we had a couple bad turnovers where we could have had layups. But (in that) second half, we came out, we always talk about scores and stops, and you just built on it. And our guys, they were relentless. We had them down, we didn’t let them up.”
The catalyst for that was a defense that scored 28 points off Marquette turnovers, which helped Bona hold a staggering 50-18 advantage in paint points.
“In my opinion, it was all on the defensive end,” Schmidt added. “We couldn’t have played better defensively. We’re still not there offensively; we gotta get better, we have to get some more guys coming off the bench …
“But to come down here last Tuesday, our goal was to win the tournament, and we did that. The guys really met the challenge.”
TWO DAYS after needing to rally from 16 down to beat Clemson — and after an early stretch in which it took them a half (or more) to truly get going — the Bonnies provided the first real indication of what it might look like with a full 40 minutes.
Their hunger — for both a Charleston crown and more — as evidenced by Holmes grabbing his own rebound on a missed foul shot up 20 midway through the second half, was clear.
And by the time Dominick Welch threw down an exclamation point dunk with 2:13 remaining, a guaranteed win had already turned into a celebration between Bona and the hundreds of fans who had flocked to, and spent four days in, South Carolina to cheer it on.
“We said we didn’t want it to go from (an eight-point lead) to four,” Lofton said. “We want it to go from eight to 15 to 20, so we just knew the first four minutes were very important and we were playing like we were down.
“We knew each of their two (previous) games, they came back from deficits of 12 (in wins over both Ole Miss and West Virginia), so we knew we couldn’t take our foot off the gas, so that’s really what the emphasis was.”
And it never did. Ultimately, Bona held Marquette leading scorers Darryl Morsell and Tyler Kolek to just three combined points and no field goals.
“We have a good team, but we can’t get satisfied,” said Schmidt. We gotta stay humble and we gotta keep on working. And if we do that, then we have a chance.”