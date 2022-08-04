ST. BONAVENTURE — By any measure, the current St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is a mystery.
The Bonnies, as has been well-documented, lost an incredible 99.5 percent of their scoring from last season, returning only a pair of late-game buckets from lone holdover Justin Ndjock-Tadjore.
In response, the staff did a seemingly admirable job of building an entirely new team this spring, adding a handful of proven transfers, highlighted by guards Daryl Banks III (Saint Peters), Moses Flowers (Hartford) and Kyrell Luc (Holy Cross), and a couple of promising youngsters in forwards Yann Farell, Barry Evans and reigning Northeastern Conference Rookie of the Year Anquan Hill.
Of course, for as intriguing as this assembly of players is on paper, the group as a whole still has plenty to prove. How well will they gel together? How quickly will each adapt to coach Mark Schmidt’s complex system? How many will pan out moving one rung above to the Atlantic 10 level?
Given Schmidt’s track record, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Bona, even while starting from scratch, make its usual push for a top four or five spot in the conference. Given the volume of question marks, it also wouldn’t be shocking to see its first bottom-half finish since 2013-14.
The Bonnies, in 2022-23, could well go either way.
And again, their staff did a quality job of concocting a non-conference schedule that matches those prospects.
THIS WINTER, Bona will face a 13-game schedule that’s equal parts challenging and conducive to a new-look team, lined with both showcase contests and opportunities to stack some early-season wins … and confidence.
Eight of those games had previously been announced by Bona within the last few months; three others were largely known: the completion of a home-and-home with Northern Iowa, a return trip by Middle Tennessee from a pre-pandemic road game in 2019 and the continuation of the Franciscan Cup series vs. Siena.
The other two were revealed Thursday, as Bona released its complete non-league docket: At home against a pair of 20-win teams from a year ago — Cleveland State (Dec. 4), which made the NIT, and Florida Gulf Coast (Dec. 16), the former NCAA Cinderella which went 22-12.
AMONG THOSE that fall into the latter category are: a home-opener against Saint Francis (Pa., Nov. 7), late-November home games against both Bowling Green (Nov. 19) and Southern Indiana (Nov. 22) as part of the Gotham Classic and Reilly Center contests against Middle Tennessee (Nov. 30), Cleveland State and FGCU.
Although, even those, particularly the last three, figure to test a Bona team still trying to find itself. A year ago, Middle Tennessee went 26-11 (13-5 Conference USA) while reaching the CBI championship game. It’s been a consistently solid mid-major the last several years, including in 2019-20, when the Bonnies escaped Murfreesboro with a 66-65 victory. Cleveland State, meanwhile, finished 20-11 (15-6) en route to the Horizon League regular season title, which earned it a spot in the NIT. This will be the teams’ first meeting since 2012, when a Demitrius Conger-led Bona rolled to an 87-53 victory.
Florida Gulf Coast, nine years after its memorable run to the NCAA Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed, remains a contender in the Atlantic Sun. Bona will reportedly make the return trip to Fort Myers next season.
OF THOSE that figure to fall on the more difficult side of the spectrum are: road games against Little 3 rivals Canisius (Nov. 12) and Buffalo (Dec. 3), a “neutral site” contest with South Dakota State (Nov. 15), a road Franciscan Cup matchup against Siena, the return trip to Northern Iowa and the marquee event’s on Bona’s non-conference slate: showcase contests with Notre Dame and Iona.
Though billed as a neutral site game, Bona’s tilt with the Jackrabbits will take place at the Sanford Pentagon, just over 50 miles from the South Dakota State campus. SDSU is coming off an historic season, going 30-5, including 18-0 in league play, en route to a Summit League championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
It’ll be the first meeting between the two programs.
After the always-tough trips to Canisius and UB, Bona will play another rival away from the RC on Dec. 19 against Siena. This will be the 12th matchup in the Fransican Cup series, which began in 2010. Bona holds a 7-4 advantage in those games, including a 75-47 win in last year’s season-opener.
The Bonnies will conclude their non-conference schedule on Dec. 22 at Northern Iowa. The Panthers lost star guard A.J. Green who torched Bona in the Reilly Center and signed a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in June, but ranked in the top 100 of the NET last season while reaching the second round of the NIT.
Before then, Bona will twice head to the New York City area for its premier early-season matchups — against Notre Dame (Nov. 25) in the Gotham Classic at UBS Arena in Elmont and versus Iona and second-year coach Rick Pitino at Barclays Center. Both were postseason teams a year ago, with the Irish advancing from the First Four to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament and Iona making the NIT after winning the regular season MAAC title and going 25-8.
For Schmidt’s team, it should be a good mix of both demanding and manageable, with six home games, four tough contests on the road and three neutral site games against top-tier competition.
And it begins in 95 days against Saint Francis in the Reilly Center.
ST. BONAVENTURE 2022-23NON-LEAGUE SCHEDULENovember Mon., 7, vs. Saint Francis, 7 p.m. Sat., 12, at Canisius, tba Tues., 15, vs. South Dakota State*, tba Sat., 19, vs. Bowling Green, 2 p.m. Tues., 22, vs. Southern Indiana, 7 p.m. Fri., 25, vs. Notre Dame%5E, Gotham Classic, tba Wed., 30, vs. Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m. December Sat., 3, at Buffalo, tba Wed., 7, vs. Cleveland State, 7 p.m. Sun., 11, vs. Iona%, Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, tba Fri., 16, vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m. Mon., 19, at Siena, tba Thu., 22, at Northern Iowa, tba * at Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D. %5E at UBS Arena, Elmont, N.Y. % at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.