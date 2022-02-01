ST. BONAVENTURE — For a couple of final, frantic minutes, its nightmarish start to the second half almost didn’t matter.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, with a frenzied press and a feverish sense of urgency, had trimmed the Davidson lead to 10, then to single digits, then to five with 54 seconds remaining. Twice it had the ball in its hands in a two-possession game with enough clock to truly come all the way back.
Suddenly, somehow, it had a chance.
On both tries, however, it came up empty, with Jaren Holmes committing a turnover on an overthrown pass and Dominick Welch, its second-half hero, missing a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left. And in those moments, two haunting realities rushed back to the forefront: You can’t get down 16 to a team as skilled as Davidson. And you can’t come out of the halftime break so poorly.
Bona did both, and despite coming close to pulling off the impossible, its rally fell short in a disheartening 81-76 loss to first-place Davidson before 4,015 observers on Tuesday night inside the Reilly Center.
FOR MUCH of the night, the Bonnies fared well, ultimately winning every secondary scoring category, including points in the paint (34-16). Outside of an ugly five-minute stretch to begin the second half, they went shot-for-shot with the Wildcats.
They were the early aggressor behind Kyle Lofton, who finished with a splendid near-triple-double stat line of 19 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
Ultimately, however, they were done in by two factors: Davidson’s 12-of-28 effort at the 3-point line (compared to 5-of-17 for Bona), and its 13-2 run out of halftime that gave it a 47-31 lead and enough cushion for the duration.
“You can’t get down 16 to Davidson,” coach Mark Schmidt reiterated, “but our guys showed a lot of fight to come back from 16 to make it a one-possession game (79-76 with 11 seconds left). You look at the stats, we won (those) categories that are really important, but we lose 3-point shooting
“I thought going into the game if we can keep them below 10 (3s), we’d have a shot. They shot the ball. Give them credit, they hit some big shots, some tough shots.”
BONA (12-6, 4-3), as fans have become accustomed, has largely struggled against the Wildcats’ motion offense and deadly 3-point shooting.
And Tuesday was no different.
Hyunjung Lee, after a slow start, made four treys en route to 18 points. Foster Loyer, the 5-foot-10 Michigan State transfer, was terrific, totaling 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Those two, along with Luke Brajkovic (13 points) and Michael Jones (17), hit big shots to help Davidson keep control until Bona’s big push in the final five minutes.
The Bonnies’ defensive effort was undeniable. But the margin for error, as it always is against Davidson, was razor thin. And once more against the Wildcats, their skill wasn’t quite on the same level.
“We made some mistakes,” Schmidt said of his team’s defensive showing, “and it just seemed like when we made a mistake, they hit a shot. Sometimes you can make a mistake and they miss, but I thought when we went under a ball screen or made some error, they hit a 3; then they hit contested 3s, that’s what they do.”
In the end, Davidson (18-3, 8-1), winners of 17 of its last 18, hit its marks, shooting 47 percent from the field and 43 percent from distance, but as Schmidt noted, “I thought the effort was there, we just have to shore up some mistakes. Again, you look at the stat sheet, other than 3-point shooting, I thought we did a decent job.”
LOFTON HAD 11 points, seven rebounds and three helpers by the under-4 timeout of the first half to help give Bona a 29-28 lead, its last of the game. Welch tallied 12 of his 18 in the second stanza to initially spark the comeback bid. Jalen Adaway totaled 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
The Wildcats, however, ended the first half with a pair of 3s to bring a 34-29 lead into the break. And they almost ended it for good with that early-second half flurry, which began with four-straight Bona turnovers and was punctuated by a Lee 3-pointer.
And now, instead of its biggest win of the new year, a victory which might have propelled it into its remaining February schedule, Bona was handed a hard-fought, but disappointing home loss. Instead of the mountain of momentum that may have come from a win of this magnitude, it will again be looking to bounce back.
Instead of potentially vaulting back to the right-side of the bubble, it may have officially had its remaining at-large hopes vanquished, pushed ever closer to needing to (again) win the Atlantic 10 Tournament for a repeat trip to the Big Dance.
“We didn’t take care of the ball,” Schmidt pointed to as the primary reason for Davison’s game-swinging 13-2 run, “and when you don’t take care of the basketball, then they get out, they get open 3s. The first (five) minutes of the second half didn’t go the way we wanted it to go.
“I gotta watch the tape, but part of it was taking care of the basketball. We made some errors.”
When the Wildcats missed an unheard of four-straight free throws in the final minutes to leave the window open, it appeared as though Bona might actually find a way. But prior to that, Lofton missed two free throws of his own in an eight-point game.
And rather than a win, it ended the way so many others have this year, for both the fans and their team: in dismay.
And now?
“You watch tape and go back to practice,” Schmid allowed, “and try to improve on the things we didn’t do well, just like we do at every practice.”