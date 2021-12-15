It wasn’t the outcome that fans had envisioned.
This, its clash with UConn last Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., was going to be the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s biggest win of the season. It was supposed to be a homecoming of sorts for star point guard Kyle Lofton, who grew up just a half hour away in Hillside and had around 100 friends and family members on hand.
It was going to be the latest indication that Bona, despite its inconsistencies, was absolutely for real, rising above adversity to earn a third victory over a power conference foe on the season, including a second over the Big East, and doing so before another national television audience.
In the end, of course, it was none of those things.
Lofton was forced to watch from the sideline, missing his third-straight game with an ankle injury. Bona played valiantly without him, but ultimately came up short, falling 74-64 to a similarly short-handed Huskies. And rather than celebrating the Bonnies’ biggest resume-building triumph of the year, fans instead had to spend the weekend lamenting what did end up the top storyline:
The officiating.
IT’S NOT as if Bona was outright robbed of a victory the way it was in that infamous VCU homecoming game in February of 2017. Coach Mark Schmidt’s team, even with an uneven whistle, held a 39-36 lead with 14:22 remaining and did enough down the stretch — a couple of empty offensive possessions, a missed rebound, the inability to fully stop the bigger and more athletic Huskies — to lose on its own volition.
Still, this was easily the most questionable officiating that Bona has seen all season. Up until the final 1:30, when it had to start purposely fouling, Schmidt’s group was whistled for 18 fouls to UConn’s 10. And though part of could be attributed to UConn’s aggressiveness, much of it seemed a one-sided slant, which resulted in, among other things, two offensive fouls on Jaren Holmes and a missed block/charge call on a Quadry Adams drive that swung momentum the other way.
Inarguably, the officiating, perhaps even for both sides, had an impact on the outcome.
No matter how it unfolded, however, and how much should be put on Bona for not being able to beat a No. 15 UConn team without two of its three best players – even without its own top guy – it was a loss. But hardly an egregious one.
TRUE, the Bonnies dropped their first opportunity at a Quadrant 1 win since the initial NET rankings were released last Monday (their three victories at the Charleston Classic, over Boise State, Clemson and Marquette, and a home win over Buffalo, though critical to building solid non-conference equity, all currently stand as Quad 2 triumphs). And in a year for the Atlantic 10 that has so far ranged from unpredictable to inconsistent, there may not be a ton of needle-moving conference wins left on the table.
A year ago, Bona went 4-3 in Quad 1 contests (winning at Richmond and Davidson while beating VCU and Saint Louis on a neutral floor) and had only one “bad” loss (at home to Dayton) en route to a No. 31 finish in the NET rankings. As it stands this winter, Bona has just three more chances at a Quad 1 win: this Friday on a neutral floor against Virginia Tech (No. 37 NET) and in league road games against Saint Louis and VCU, though that could change depending on where the likes of Clemson and Marquette (and potentially Davidson and Richmond) go from here.
And that’s what makes this second showcase contest in as many games such a big one.
FROM THE moment Lofton went down, the seemingly shared hope was that Bona split with UConn and Virginia Tech while still taking care of Buffalo, Loyola (Md.) and Northeastern on the road. That would make it 10-2 with five quality victories and only one notable loss, an objectively successful non-league showing (and one almost every fan would have signed up for), especially under the circumstances.
That means, though, that Bona must now knock off the Hokies and win in its first true road environment of the year to make that happen.
The good news is that it could well have Lofton back for Virginia Tech. The senior point guard reportedly returned to practice in a partial capacity on Monday and has had his sights set on the Hokies for the last week. There’s also the added motivation, after falling to UConn, of an increasingly doubting public: The Bonnies appeared on just one of 65 Associated Press Top 25 ballots in this week’s poll, at No. 20, accounting for all six of their points (which put them at No. 35 nationally).
Bona, to be sure, is amped for this next golden opportunity.
“Honestly, we’re looking forward to Friday,” Holmes said after the UConn loss. “That’s what we’re truly excited about, playing Virginia Tech. We’re gonna talk about this loss right here for (the next) 24 hours and then we’re right back to work. I know ‘Shoon is ready to get back in the gym; I’m ready to get back in the gym; I know Kyle’s hungry to get back on the court …”
It’s a win that would go a long way toward getting Bona right back to where it wants to be.
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)