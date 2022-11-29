ST. BONAVENTURE — Three years later, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is getting its return game.
Though it might be difficult to remember given everything that’s happened since, it was December of 2019 when Bona traveled to Murfreesboro, Tenn., and beat Middle Tennessee, 66-65, on a Dominick Welch jumper with just 10 seconds remaining.
Bona was supposed to see the Blue Raiders at home in 2020-21, but couldn’t due to COVID-19. Last year was out due to the Bonnies playing more high-level games as part of an enhanced non-league schedule. Now, however, the teams will finally complete their original home-and-home agreement. And that game comes tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) when Bona and Middle Tennessee, both riding three-game win streaks, meet inside the Reilly Center.
BONA (4-2) HAS displayed notable improvement in just the last 18 days, going from a team that surrendered 84 points in a loss to Canisius to one that led unbeaten Notre Dame wire-to-wire in a Gotham Classic showcase victory.
In that time, it’s defended like we’re used to seeing, holding three foes to an average of 62 points on just 37 percent shooting and a measly 22 percent from distance (14-of-63). It’s done a much better job of closing out in crunch time and has had a handful of guys take big individual leaps, namely Chad Venning, Kyrell Luc and Yan Farell.
And that’s come at a good time, as Bona returns home to take on a veteran MTSU squad (5-2) that ranks similarly to the Bonnies (they currently sit at Nos. 112 and 118, per KenPom, respectively) and even has a seventh-year player on its roster — leading scorer De’Andre Dishman (13 points), who once missed consecutive years with knee injuries and is using his COVID year of eligibility.
“WE’RE GETTING better, but we gotta continue to get better,” said coach Mark Schmidt, when asked to assess his team’s growth over the last three weeks. “Sometimes you get better, then you stop and you lose focus and you take a step back. Especially for a young team … we need to make sure we’re concentrating, we’re disciplined and we understand that Notre Dame was Notre Dame, that game’s over and we gotta move on.”
Is it fair to say that, after dispatching the Irish and already stirring conversation about what this team might look like in February, these Bonnies are actually ahead of schedule?
“If you watch the Notre Dame tape, we made a zillion mistakes,” Schmidt said. “We made some strides, but we made a lot of errors that we need to correct, and those corrections aren’t going to be made overnight. It’s a long journey. We’re making steps in the right direction; it’s small steps, but they’re in the right direction.”
And now, they’ll look to apply those against a Blue Raiders program that recently experienced one of the biggest turnarounds in NCAA history.
AFTER GOING 5-18 in 2020-21, Middle Tennessee embarked upon a 21-win increase (which tied an NCAA record) last winter, going 26-11 and winning three games to reach the CBI championship, where it fell in double overtime to UNC-Wilmington. The Blue Raiders, with four starters back from that squad, have carried that momentum into this year, following a 2-2 start with three wins in the Northern Classic in Montreal, over Hofstra and Stephen F. Austin by double figures and Montana State, 72-71.
MTSU has a preseason all-conference guard in Teafale Lenard Jr., a Conference USA All-Rookie Team selection last year. It has two other double-digit scorers in 6-foot-8 guard Elias King (10.3 points) and sophomore guard Jestin Porter (9.6). The Blue Raiders aren’t a great shooting team, but they’ve offset that by, as Schmidt noted, having grabbed “30 more offensive rebounds (than their opponent), they get to the foul line a ton and they turn teams over 17 times a game. So they’re really athletic, really long and they’re really aggressive.”
And it’s their veteran nature under Nick McDevitt, who coached against Bona in 2019, that has spurred such a remarkable turnaround.
“THEY KNOW their system; they’re men, they’re mature guys,” Schmidt said. “Coach has done a good job with them, both offensively and defensively.”
Defensively, Middle Tennessee, chosen to finish fourth of 11 teams in Conference USA, has allowed an average of just 62.5 points per game, mostly thriving in transition. Bona, then has “to take care of the basketball, No. 1,” Schmidt went on. “They three-quarters court press, they get into the passing lanes. We gotta be ball-strong. We can’t turn the ball over 15, 16, 20 times and have a chance against these guys, because they’re really good in the open court and getting points off turnovers.
“That’s critical.”
It’s also imperative that Bona continue to get this kind of production from those that have begun to emerge as its new players. That includes the freshman Farell, who has begun to establish himself as one of the top freshmen in the Atlantic 10, averaging 13.5 points and 9.8 rebounds over his last four games while logging a pair of doubles, the reigning A-10 Co-Player of the Week in Venning and Luc, who has quietly been tremendous at the point guard spot, averaging 16 points, six assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes a night while hitting a number of big late-game shots.
Of his new PG, Schmidt assessed, “He’s good defensively. He takes probably too many chances, but he’s quick, he gets underneath people, he can create a little bit of trouble for the point guard. He really pushes the ball hard in transition, he’s shooting the ball, making big shots …
“He’s still a little bit hesitant, he’s gotta learn, he’s gotta be more of a leader out there vocally. He’s gotta improve, but he can really push the ball, really pressure the ball and he’s done a good job so far.”