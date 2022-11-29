ST. BONAVENTURE — Three years later, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team is getting its return game.

Though it might be difficult to remember given everything that’s happened since, it was December of 2019 when Bona traveled to Murfreesboro, Tenn., and beat Middle Tennessee, 66-65, on a Dominick Welch jumper with just 10 seconds remaining.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social