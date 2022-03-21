Jaren Holmes looked into ESPN’s cameras and let out what must have been a long-awaited primal scream.
He hugged his teammates, high-fived his coaches.
Minutes later in the postgame press conference, he let a couple tears roll down his cheeks.
At this moment, the senior guard had every right to be emotional. Holmes was well aware of his conference-long shooting struggles. He saw what people were saying about him on social media — that he should be benched, that he was hurting the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, that he wasn’t the same player as last season. On Sunday, however, he put all that aside. And he responded with his biggest game of the year on this biggest stage to date.
Holmes scored 23 points, one off a season high, on 8-for-12 shooting, and hit a handful of big shots as Bona hung on to defeat top-seeded Oklahoma, 70-68, for another enthralling NIT road victory before a crowd of 4,324 inside the Lloyd Noble Center.
BONA (22-9), for the second-straight game, was tasked with traveling over 1,000 miles and taking down a Power 5 foe on its own court — this one a team that was among the first four of out the NCAA field. And for the second-straight game, it did just that, bringing an unceremonious end to Porter Moser’s inaugural season with the Sooners.
Its reward? Why, another road game, of course (despite technically being the higher seed), and a quarterfinal matchup against ACC power Virginia on Tuesday night in Charlottesville, with a trip to Madison Square Garden on the line.
“Faith in God honestly,” said Holmes, when asked what went into his slump-busting performance. “It’s been a tough road this season. Me and Coach (Mark Schmidt) talked about it actually before the NIT, talked about just getting that first one to go. I don’t know, it’s kind of emotional for me right now.
“A lot of people counted me out, saying a lot of things about me. So I’m just happy to be here, thankful that my teammates stuck by me every step of the way.”
YES, Holmes had entered Sunday’s contest shooting just 25 percent from 3-point range and a stunning .183 from distance in league games. Against OU (19-16), however, he finished 4-for-4 from deep, none bigger than the trey that gave Bona a 61-58 lead with 5:18 remaining.
But it wasn’t just Holmes.
Kyle Lofton, after a scoreless first frame, had 10 second-half points and, just as he did against Colorado, hit the biggest shot of the night, a cold-blooded 3-pointer with 1:14 remaining to give the Bonnies a two-possession (67-63) lead. Jalen Adaway tallied all 11 of his points in an 18-7 second-half run that helped give Bona its largest lead at 54-46. Osun Osunniyi had 10 and seven at halftime en route to a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.
And suddenly, something has gotten into these Bonnies on the offensive end.
After an abysmal showing against Saint Louis in the A-10 Tournament quarterfinals, Bona has shot over 50 percent from the field and made 10 3-pointers in each of its two NIT games.
“We were just able to knock down shots,” Osunniyi said. “We’re starting to get our touch, especially with Kyle and Jaren hitting big shots for us; that’s one of the big things. Me, I’m just trying to get my guys open, to roll hard, and I’m just setting screens and that’s opening up the shooting areas for Dom (Welch), Jaren and Kyle.”
JUST as it did against Colorado, Bona tallied 10 of the game’s first 12 points and was right there at halftime, trailing 39-36. But unlike last Tuesday, when it fell into a 10-point hole, it seized control in the second half, taking that eight-point lead with 10:35 left on an incredible Welch (10 points) fallaway trey in the corner.
And in another game that came down to the wire, Schmidt’s team again made the bigger plays. Osunniyi stole an OU inbounds pass under the basket with 28 seconds left and Bona clinging to a 67-65 lead. Holmes made a pair of clutch free throws to make it 69-65 on the ensuing foul.
After the Sooners cut it back to one on an Umoja Gibson trey and Welch made 1-of-2 at the other end, it got its biggest stop of the season, forcing a missed Marvin Johnson baseline jumper to seal it.
“We got some stops,” Schmidt said. “They missed some shots … even the last shot from 12 feet, it was open, and thank God he missed, but our guys … you try to get stops and scores and I thought we put them together pretty well in the last five minutes.
In keeping this redemption train rolling, Bona demonstrated all the qualities that made it the Atlantic 10 preseason favorite, pushed it to as high as No. 16 in the country and had it on the NCAA bubble until the final week of the regular season. All five starters played well, at least for stretches.
It hit a number of big shots. It locked down defensively when it needed to. It capitalized off of Oklahoma’s miscues, notching 17 points off turnovers over the final 20 minutes. It found a way to withstand 26 points, including six 3-pointers, from Gibson. And it’ll try to do so again on Tuesday against the Cavaliers.
“Just really proud of my guys,” Schmidt said. “To come in here against Oklahoma and pull out a victory against a great team, a well-coached team, to withstand Gibson’s 26, the crowd got into it … that’s a credit to our guys.
“Jaren played terrific offensively, made some big shots. Shoon had some big rebounds. To shoot 50 percent against those guys and 52 percent from 3s (10-of-19), that says a lot about our guys. (We) showed some mental and physical toughness and I’m just really, really proud of the win today.”