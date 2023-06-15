ST. BONAVENTURE – St. Bonaventure women's basketball head coach Jim Crowley has announced the addition of twin sisters Keidra and Caloni Young to the roster for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.
Keidra, a 5-foot-10 guard, and Caloni, a 5-foot-11 guard, hail from Gainesville, Ga., helping Gainesville High to a 23-6 record in 2022-23 while guiding the Red Elephants to the quarterfinals of the Georgia State Basketball Tournament.
Both Keidra and Caloni garnered Region 8 AAAAAA All-Region Team honors following the season.
"We are really excited to get Keidra and Caloni here," Crowley said. "We are happy to have them not just for their ability, but also their character, resiliency and talent are also things that are going to benefit our program and community. They are very versatile and have just scratched the surface where they can end up."
During Gainesville's 13-0 start to the season, Keidra led the way in scoring (21.3 ppg) and rebounding (9.7 rpg) while also ranking among the team leaders in steals (5.2 spg). Caloni was also among the team leaders in scoring (11.2 ppg), rebounding (4.4 rpg) and steals (3.4 spg).
Keidra went on to earn AAAAAA North All-State honors while also earning an invite to the North Georgia All-Star Classic. She also received MVP accolades after leading Gainesville to a Lanierland Tournament Championship in December.
"Keidra is a threat to score from anywhere on the court," Crowley said. "She is a true scorer and is also a very good rebounder. She is someone who we think can come in and help us right away.
"Caloni is a very skilled player and talented shooter. She is coming off an ACL injury and is progressing very well with that. She is another player that we feel can put pressure on defense with the ability to guard multiple positions."
The Young sisters join Dani Haskell, Tamar Voor de Poort and Isabellah Middleton as members of the 2023 recruiting class.