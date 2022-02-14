ST. BONAVENTURE – This feels different from where it was after Duquesne.
And Saint Joe’s.
And Fordham.
Yes, each of those were much-needed bounce-back victories for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, “get right” kinds of contests after a disappointing loss from just days before.
The contrast, however, was that each of those three wins was expected, and none did particularly much to move the Bonnies’ needle in the bigger picture. But this, it’s 68-61 road win over Saint Louis on Friday night?
This was a tremendous upset road triumph over the Atlantic 10’s hottest team in a venue this group hadn’t previously played all that well in. This was a big Quadrant I win (over a top 50 foe on the road), giving them three such victories on the year. This was a win that could go a long way in propelling them into that all-important top four of the league standings at the end of the year.
What can they do for an encore? What can they do to provide further proof that they’re back to being the team we thought they would be in November?
How about a sweep?
That’s what the Bonnies will shoot for when they host the Billikens, less than 72 hours after Game 1, in the rematch this evening (5 o’clock, WPIG-FM, CBS Sports-TV) inside the Reilly Center. What’s the biggest key in coming away with a sweep similar to the one it procured last year against Davidson?
They have to play better than they did on Friday, coach Mark Schmidt said.
“They’re a really good team, they create so many problems with Yuri (Collins) on the perimeter, (Gibson) Jimerson shooting the ball, the big guys inside. They’re so physical.”
More specifically, he added, “We gotta rebound the ball, we didn’t do a good job (Bona was outrebounded 39-30). But … we can’t get bullied. They can’t put us on our heels, and they did that when they got up 11 on us (midway through the first half). It’s gonna be another hard-fought game, and we need to play so much better (in this one) if we’re going to win.”
BONA (14-7, 6-4), you could argue, has its first real momentum of the new year.
And it’s coming at a good time, as Schmidt’s team not only has an opportunity for another win over arguably the best remaining team on its schedule, but will also play its next four at home.
Of course, this is also its most taxing stretch of the year, as tonight will mark the second of four games in an eight-day stretch, which will conclude with RC games against UMass and Rhode Island on Wednesday and Saturday.
Bona, though, has gotten a bit more from top reserves Karim Coulibaly and Quadry Adams in recent games. And we know how Schmidt feels about the potential for fatigue, whether that be in an individual game or a jam-packed stretch. But to him, Bona is getting its wish of getting lots of games in after having to go 25 days without one earlier this year.
“We don’t worry about it,” the 15th-year coach said. “There’s more games, but these kids would rather play games than practice. It may be a blessing; not just to us, to everybody. There’s not much practice time, it’s almost like you’re not going to improve because of practice time. This is the time where it’s about getting your rest and playing games.”
He then added with a smile, “It’s like the NBA. All our kids want to play in the NBA, so they’re seeing what the schedule’s gonna be like.”
THE BONNIES, in their last two games, have made a return to form from a defensive standpoint, looking more like the top 25 national defense they were last year than the shaky one they’d been in December and January.
Last Tuesday, they held Fordham to just 51 points on 32 percent shooting. Then on Friday, against the league’s highest-scoring team, they put together a vintage overall effort, keeping Collins in check, shutting Jimerson down and totaling 12 steals while holding the Billikens to 18 points below their season average.
In doing so, it snapped Saint Louis’ six-game win streak and certainly instilled in the Billikens (17-7, 8-3) a desire for revenge. That’s the added layer that Bona will be facing in the rematch. And as Schmidt said, they’ll have to play better; you’ll have to assume Collins won’t commit eight turnovers as part of an uncharacteristic 18-turnover outing for SLU.
“We’ve always tried to do it,,” Schmidt said of being that kind of team defensively. “We’ve had some slippage and we’ve played some good offensive teams and they’ve shot the ball well and sometimes you can contest shots and they still go in, and it makes your defense look not so good.
“But when we play well, we’re defending. When (Osun Osunniyi) is active inside like he was versus Saint Louis (6 blocks), we’re that much better. We’re better on the ball than we were in the middle of the season. But yeah … it’s the defense, that’s what wins and that’s what we gotta get back to. We did a decent job of that in the last two games and hopefully we can continue that.”
Its goal now is to make the most of this rare four-game league homestand and perhaps be sitting at 18-7 come next Tuesday after its rematch with Duquesne. That would be closer to what both the Bonnies and their fans expected after Charleston.
“We had a tough beginning of the A-10 … and we knew if we could hang in there, we had a good schedule finishing out,” Schmidt said. “But whether we’re playing home or away, you’re more comfortable at home, but you still gotta play really well. That’s the key … you still have to play really well to beat the teams we’re gonna see, starting with Saint Louis.”