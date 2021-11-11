ST. BONAVENTURE — It was down a starter, had another struggle for much of the night and played a ‘C’ game until the final 10 minutes.
And still, the No. 23-ranked St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team managed to win by a whopping 28 points.
The question is, how?
The Bonnies’ top players, for one, elevated their games when they needed to most. Kyle Lofton took over near the midway point of the second half and Osun Osunniyi, despite sitting the final 10 minutes with a back injury and logging just 22 total minutes, was a terror defensively, racking up seven blocks.
The other key component, however, is that Bona — for the first time in a long time — received a major contribution from its bench.
Karim Coulibaly was every bit the steady, veteran presence the team hoped he would be when he transferred in from Pitt, out of the ACC, last spring. He totaled 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbed four rebounds while mostly spelling Osunniyi. The 6-foot-9 forward also provided the kind of physicality, interior presence and “dirty work” mentality that was largely missing last year.
Quadry Adams, meanwhile, the 6-foot-3 Wake Forest transfer, brought plenty of energy and played a key role defensively in 24 minutes.
Both already seem like upgrades from what the Bonnies were getting out of those positions last winter. And both drew unsolicited praise from coach Mark Schmidt in the aftermath of Tuesday’s 75-47 victory over Siena.
“Quadry … it’s a great lesson to our young guys,” he said. “He scored three points, had one assist, but he was a huge factor. A great defender, he did a great job defensively, keeping those guys out of the paint.
“And that’s what we need from those young guys. We don’t need them to come in and score 50 points. They need to play their role, and I thought Quadry did an excellent job of filling his role, and Karim as well.”
Coulibaly, especially, figures to play a significant part in this 2021-22 campaign. His 12 points on Day 1 were already five more than Bona got out of a backup big man all of last season. If Tuesday was a sign of things to come, the Bonnies could well have their most productive frontcourt since the tandem of Andrew Nicholson and Da’Quan Cook nearly 10 years earlier.
“Karim’s gonna be … he’s a man,” Schmidt said bluntly. “He’s physical, he’s no nonsense, and (both he and Adams) are still learning the system.”
In rather candid fashion, Schmidt added, “Quadry wouldn’t be playing if he couldn’t play defense because offensively he doesn’t really know what he’s doing. From a defensive standpoint, he was solid. He’s a stopper, we can put him on their best player, he’s got great feet.”
Again, eye-openingly, the 15th-year coach concluded, “And if he can accept that role, which I think he will, he can be a big benefit of ours, and Karim’s the same way. Shoon can score inside, but he’s more of an athletic big guy, whereas Karim’s more of a brute, and we need that and he brought that today.”
— The initial reaction was of a joking nature.
Early in the second half Wednesday, Osunniyi threw a bad pass that led to a turnover before chasing down the play and getting the block at the other end. That was when the senior big man first winced in pain before subbing out for four minutes, returning for 1:30 to try to give it a go, and then sitting the final 10:22 when he realized he couldn’t.
Schmidt confirmed the injury afterward, saying, “He hurt his back, (it’s) something nagging that’s been like that for awhile. He’ll get some treatment and hopefully he’ll be okay.” He also quipped of the sequence that seemed to lead to the flare up, “He shouldn’t have turned the ball over.”
At this point, Osunniyi’s status for Sunday’s game against Little 3 rival Canisius seems uncertain, though Adaway should be set to make his season debut. The 6-foot-10 center reportedly sat out of practice Thursday with his lower back wrapped in ice, and his availability will likely depend on how that treatment goes over the weekend.
Schmidt, though, jokes aside, was unequivocal in how important Osunniyi is to the Bona lineup.
“He’s a huge factor,” Schmidt said. “We need him on the court. “As much as Karim was a big positive for us tonight, we still need Shoo. He’s a difference maker from a defensive standpoint. He makes up for a lot of mistakes that these guys make.”