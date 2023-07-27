St. Bonaventure athletic director Joe Manhertz announced two initiatives Thursday that will pay special tribute to the late Bob Lanier, ‘70.
The first will be the Bob Lanier Read To Achieve Endowment. This new fund will aim to continue one of Lanier’s passions and a program he helped create through his work as an NBA ambassador. The NBA’s Read To Achieve program is a year-round, league-wide initiative supported by all 30 NBA teams, 13 WNBA teams, and six NBDL teams that promotes the value of reading and online literacy while encouraging families and adults to read regularly with young children.
St. Bonaventure Athletics will implement its own program to be modeled after the NBA’s, but adapted to best impact the local community and area schools. Through this new endowment, St. Bonaventure student-athletes will have a platform for educational reading programs in perpetuity.
The goal for the Bob Lanier Read To Achieve Endowment is $25,000 as a starting point.
“Bob Lanier’s legacy of education as the foundation for a young person’s life will carry on here at St. Bonaventure through this endowment in his name,” Manhertz said. “This is a fitting way to honor him, but more importantly, it is something we believe Bob would have loved to see become reality. I am confident that the Bob Lanier Read To Achieve Endowment will be supported generously.”
Preparations are underway to launch the program this fall. The Athletics Department is collaborating with the School of Education, led by Dr. Rene Hauser, Dean of the School, on best practices such as grade-level books and tips on reading to young students that will help Bonnies student-athletes be prepared to be as effective as possible.
— Manhertz also announced plans for a mural inside the Reilly Center as a permanent tribute to Lanier’s life, playing career and impact to St. Bonaventure and his native Western New York.
The mural will have two nearly-life-sized photos of the 6-foot-11 Buffalo native, one from his playing days at Bona’s and one from his Hall of Fame NBA career. While the Reilly Center’s basketball court is already named for Lanier, this mural will share his many accomplishments with current and future generations of Bonnies fans.
Lanier passed away in May 2022, at the age of 73. The Reilly Center Arena court where the Bonnies have played since 1966 was named after Lanier in 2007. The No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick by the Detroit Pistons in 1970, Lanier led the Bonnies to an undefeated regular season in 1968 (23-0) and the NCAA Final Four in 1970. An eight-time NBA All-Star and member of the 1970-71 All-Rookie team, Lanier scored more than 19,000 points over his 14-year career with Detroit and Milwaukee, averaging 20.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.4 percent from the field.
To make a contribution toward the mural or the Lanier Read To Achieve Endowment, contact Steve Mest, ‘91, Senior Executive Associate Athletics Director for Advancement at smest@sbu.edu or (716) 375-2319.