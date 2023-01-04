ST. BONAVENTURE — It wouldn’t have been shocking if the Bonnies had, again, been a bit … uninspired.
Yes, coach Mark Schmidt’s St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team had time for a needed reset. But it had also entered Saturday on a four-game losing streak and 10-day break from action, and was playing in a thinned out Reilly Center with no students while taking on a UMass squad that’s eager to make a name for itself under first-year coach Frank Martin.
Instead of a dud, however, the Bonnies responded with their most convincing win of the year and an ideal start to league play.
This, of course, has been the mark of a number of Schmidt-coached teams in the past. And it was the first real indication that this group might just have that same kind of something inside it. What, then, transpired between that unsightly road loss to Northern Iowa and this dominant 83-64 triumph over the 9-3 Minutemen?
“THAT WE have to play hard, we have to defend,” said Schmidt, when asked what Bona had learned from its four-game slide. “If we don’t defend, we’re not gonna win, because we’re not a great offensive team.
“If we can do those two things (including rebounding), it gives us a chance. If we don’t, it’s gonna be hard to outscore people. The games that we lost, they’ve been in the 60s and 50s, so we have to defend and we have to rebound, and those are two elements that we do at times, but we’re not consistent with it.”
The Bonnies can take another step toward finding some consistency when they meet George Mason tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) in the second of consecutive Atlantic 10-opening home games.
GMU is another team that Bona has mostly owned under Schmidt, having won 10 of 12 since the Patriots joined the conference in 2013, though the Bonnies did drop a 75-66 decision last year in Fairfax. And with the bulk of its talent back, plus a couple of solid additions, Mason remains a formidable foe.
THE PATRIOTS (9-5, 1-0) are hot, having won seven of the last eight, including a league-opening 62-58 victory over Richmond. They have arguably the A-10’s best big man in Josh Oduro, and three double-digit scoring guards around him. The result is that Mason is actually a one-point favorite tonight.
How does Bona (7-7, 1-0) build off of that UMass triumph as a rare home underdog. Again, it starts with defense.
“That’s the challenge. We gotta play with effort, we have to understand what it takes to win at this level, and that’s playing on the defensive end,” Schmidt said, before adding, “Every play, we have to play like it’s the last possession.”
Noting one of the differences from the last few years, he added: “We don’t have a shot blocker, so we have to do a great job of keeping the ball above the foul line. We gotta be fundamental. We played well, we played with energy (versus UMass), and that’s what we have to do against George Mason.”
Aside from Oduro (13 points, 7 rebounds), a preseason First Team All-Conference selection, the Patriots have back three of their top four guards in Devon Cooper (11 points), Ronald Polite III (10 points) and Buffalo native Davonte Gaines. They also welcomed in Tennessee transfer guard Victor Bailey Jr. (13 points). They’re a veteran group, with four of those players in their fourth, fifth or sixth year at the collegiate level
GMU GOT off to a rough (2-4) start while experimenting with Oduro at the ‘4,’ but has since moved him back to the ‘5,’ and has fared well, coming within a 78-77 loss to Old Dominion of eight-straight victories. Oduro’s presence inside has helped to allow a good-shooting Mason team to flourish, as the Patriots make nearly nine treys per game on 37 shooting, with both Cooper and Bailey knocking down over two per contest.
Bona succumbed to this formula last January when the Patriots, on their home floor, drilled 15-of-32 3-pointers and got 15 points from Oduro. And that’ll be what it faces again tonight.
“They try to push the ball, they try to go inside-out,” Schmidt noted of Mason, which was selected to finish fifth in the A-10 preseason poll. “They have the best big guy in the league, and they use him effectively.”
Of the challenge at the 3-point line, he added, “That’s the question because they have a good big guy. When they’re shooting the ball, they’re really hard to guard, because if you play the big guy 1-on-1 the whole game, he’s liable to go for 40 against you, so that’s what you have to figure out.”
BONA HAS plenty on its side heading into this one. It broke out of its offensive slump in a big way against the Minutemen, eclipsing 80 points, shooting 49 percent from the field and connecting on 13 3-pointers. Daryl Banks III had his second 30-point game in a Bona uniform. The Bonnies, after a dreadful end to the non-conference, appeared re-energized, connected, committed.
Also encouraging is the continued rise of perhaps the Bonnies’ most talented overall player: Yann Farell. The freshman forward tallied 22 points vs. UMass, all in the second half, in a 10-rebound double-double, and has averaged 15 points and seven rebounds over his last three games while garnering back-to-back A-10 Rookie of the Week awards.
“He’s got a lot to learn,” Schmidt said of Farell’s reemergence. “I think (him) making shots makes up for a lot of other weaknesses. His skill level has to get better, his athleticism. But he’s done really well. Just like any freshman, he’s gonna have his good games and bad games, but he likes to play, and that’s just gonna help. He’s a good player for us (now, but) he’s gonna be a better player once he learns how to play.”