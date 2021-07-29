ST. BONAVENTURE — Less than a month before it’s scheduled to return to campus, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball roster is now virtually set.
Also close to being complete as July gives way to August:
Its coaching staff and non-conference schedule.
Bona has added two more non-league contests for the 2020-21 season — at home against Loyola (Md.) and at Northeastern — the program announced on Thursday. It has also reportedly found its replacement for departed assistant coach Tray Woodall, hiring former UMass standout Chris Lowe, who spent last season as an aide at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, though that wasn’t made official as of Thursday night.
Additionally, it made one final offseason recruiting splash, landing coveted Seton Catholic Central (Binghamton) star Brett Rumpel, who announced his commitment to Bona late in the evening (more on his addition in Saturday’s TH).
And after what turned out to be a busy late July day, here’s where the Bonnies stand as they close in on perhaps the most anticipated season since the 1970 Final Four campaign: They now — with Rumpel reportedly choosing to forgo a prep year at SPIRE Institute in Ohio to enroll this fall — has a full 13 scholarship players for this winter, their coaching staff is cemented and, assuming contests against each of their Big 4 rivals, they’re within one game of a finished non-league slate.
IN LOYOLA and Northeastern, Bona is getting a pair of opponents it’s seen twice before under coach Mark Schmidt.
The Bonnies beat the former in their NCAA Tournament season of 2011-12 (76-66) and again in 2015-16 (94-82, both in the Reilly Center), pushing their all-time series lead against the Patriot League foe to 9-0. This year, in what appears to be a “buy game,” they’ll be taking on a Loyola team in transition, as the Greyounds struggled to a 6-11 mark last winter and lost star big man Santi Aldama, who averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game, to the NBA Draft.
That game is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. inside the Reilly Center.
In a recent home-and-home matchup, Bona split with Northeastern, topping the Huskies, 84-65, at home in its 2017-18 NCAA campaign while dropping the return trip to Boston, 64-59, a year later. This winter, the teams will start a new home-and-home series, with Bona venturing to Matthews Arena in 2021-22 and Northeastern returning to the Reilly Center during the 2022-23 season.
The Huskies have been a solid mid-major in recent years, turning in four-straight winning seasons, including a pair of 20-win campaigns (in 2018 and ‘19) and one NCAA Tournament appearance (2019), since 2017. A year ago, coach Bill Coen’s team finished 10-9 (8-2 league), sharing the Colonial Athletic Association regular season crown with James Madison before falling to Drexel in the CAA Tournament semifinals.
Northeastern lost leading scorer Tyson Walker, who transferred to Michigan State, but returns CAA Sixth Man of the Year Jahmyl Telfort and third-leading scorer Shaquille Waters. This year’s game is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 in Boston.
WITH THESE two additions, Bona has made official nine games on its non-league schedule: At home with Siena, Northern Iowa, Coppin State and Loyola (Md.) and at Northeastern, plus three games in the Charleston Classic (including its opener against Boise State) and a neutral court matchup with Virginia Tech. When (and if) it nails down contests with annual foes Buffalo, Canisius and Niagara, it would have 12 of a maximum 13 out-of-conference games in place.
Schmidt’s team has been rumored to be in the works on a neutral court matchup with former Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley’s UConn team. This likely means that Bona won’t be getting a return trip from Middle Tennessee, as was originally scheduled when the teams met in Murfreesboro in December 2019 and before the ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rumpel, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, averaged an impressive 35 points (which ranked third in New York State and eighth nationally), 10 rebounds and five assists while becoming Seton Catholic’s all-time leading scorer in a limited senior season last winter. He chose Bona over offers from, among others, Fordham, George Washington and DePaul, according to verbalcommits.com, and had begun receiving interest from the likes of Florida, South Carolina, New Mexico, Virginia Tech and Providence.
Rumpel, who played AAU ball with Albany City Rocks, had initially planned to play a prep season at SPIRE in 2021-22 before ultimately choosing to reclassify and join the Bonnies’ 2021 recruiting class.
Lowe, who played for both Travis Ford and Derek Kellogg at UMass (from 2005-09), holds the Minutemen’s all-time assist mark (with 678 helpers). He played professionally for seven years before spending two seasons on Ford’s Saint Louis staff as a graduate assistant and then moving on UTRGV and, ultimately, Schmidt’s staff at Bona.