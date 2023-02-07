ST. BONAVENTURE — Seventy-five percent of Americans plan to watch Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, according to a new national survey of United States residents released Monday by the Siena College Research Institute and St. Bonaventure University’s Jandoli School of Communication.

Fifty-three percent say the game is an important part of their life, and 29% consider the Super Bowl to be a national holiday.

