PORTVILLE — Mike Matz was willing to make one admission.
The wind WAS blowing out quite noticeably at the Portville baseball field on Friday night.
But make no mistake, what transpired in the Panthers’ league matchup with Salamanca was impressive. Seventeen years into his head coaching career, Matz, in fact, had never seen anything quite like it.
Two players hit two home runs and Portville smacked five as a team in dispatching Salamanca 15-2 in a five-inning CCAA III contest. Maxx Yehl went 4-for-4 with two homers, five RBI and a double, finishing a triple short of the cycle. Luke Petryszak went yard twice while finishing with three hits and six RBI. And Michael Cole posted a home run of his own while notching three hits and scoring four runs.
Cole was also impressive on the mound, striking out seven while issuing just one walk in a complete-game two-hitter. As part of the offensive fireworks, Nathan Petryszak had two hits, including a double, and four runs, Joe Randolph doubled and Luke Petruzzi notched two hits for the Panthers (8-0).
Portville put on such a show Friday that the team could jokingly prod Nathan Petryszak for only doubling in the fourth.
“Michael led off the inning with a home run, Nate hit a double, then Luke hita home run and Maxx homered,” Matz pointed out, “so we joked with Nate that he kind of broke up the streak with his double.”
He added: “Hitting is contagious. The ball was traveling well, there’s no doubt about that … but they were bombs. Two of them bounced onto the softball field, they were no-doubters. I was really happy because two were opposite field, which tells me they were going with the pitch and hitting it where it was pitched.
“We weren’t just trying to yank it down the line, we were proving we could adjust to the pitch, which was nice to see.”
Cory Holleran had a two-run single while Harley Hoag singled for the Warriors.
Franklinville 15, North Collins 4, 6 innings
NORTH COLLINS — Blake Frank had two hits and drove in two runs and had another solid day on the mound to guide Franklinville.
Frank struck out six while scattering four hits and a couple of walks over five innings. Isaac Towne (2 hits) doubled, had an RBI and scored three runs, Noah Shenk (2 hits) tripled with an RBI and two runs scored and Beau Bielecki also had two hits and two RBI for the Panthers (4-1).
Franklinville built up a 7-2 lead through two innings and used a seven-run seventh to put the game out of reach.
Ellicottville 7, Randolph 1
RANDOLPH — Lucas Marsh had a monster day at both ends to help Ellicottville snap a four-game losing streak.
Marsh twirled a complete-game gem, fanning 10 while surrendering just two walks, three hits and one unearned run to keep the Cardinals at bay. He also went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored as Ellicottville broke away from a 3-1 game with a three-run fifth inning. Hunter Smith (RBI) also went 2-for-3 with three runs while Caedon Wyatt doubled for the Eagles (4-6).
“He filled the stat sheet up today,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said of Marsh. “It was basically a game as a kid that you dream of. Two 2-run homers, 10 strikeouts, three-hitter, complete game — just a great performance all around.
“And we continued to play defense behind him today, which is a plus. We’ve been playing good defense most of the year, and we certainly continued that today.”
Dillion Schrader and Payton Slade combined to fan 10 and walk two while Schrader had a hit and drove in the lone run for Randolph (1-4).
CCAA I
Dunkirk 15, Allegany-Limestone 7
ALLEGANY — Nick Zatorski (3 hits) homered and drove in five runs and Scott Korzenski (2 hits) also went long and had three RBI to key Dunkirk.
Allegany-Limestone plated six runs in the second inning to take a 6-2 lead, but managed just two hits for the game. The Marauders, meanwhile, had 13 while continuing to pile on runs after the second.
“The inning we scored six runs, they gave us a bunch of walks and hit batters,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill noted, “and we couldn’t come through with the big hit to make it an even bigger inning than it was.
“We had runners on in just about every inning, but we couldn’t get that hit tonight. We’ve been hitting the ball fairly well, so that was kind of surprising. We’ve got to … clean some things up, but we’re doing what we can right now.”
Sean Conroy and A.J. Riordan had the two hits for the Gators (4-6, 1-5).
Olean 13, Fredonia 2
FREDONIA — Railey Silvis struck out six and scattered four hits (2 walks) while finishing an out shy of a complete game to key Olean to its fourth-straight win.
Dom Henzel singled and drove in a pair of runs while Aaron Vincent and Thomas Bates both had a double and an RBI for the Huskies (5-1). Tied at 2 after the first inning, Olean used a four-run fourth to take control and a six-run seventh to put the game away.
“The first inning was kind of sloppy in the field,” Olean coach Les DeGolier said. “We brought them in and told them they gotta focus up, and they responded. Most of our hits were in the second — it felt like we pretty much had the game under control after that.
“Really, that quick response in the second was good to see because we came out a little bit lethargic.”
CCAA III
Silver Creek/Forestville 7, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Andrew Piccolo and Cade Neubauer combined to strike out 10 while scattering four hits and four walks to lead SC/Forestville.
Shawn Kelly went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs and Joe Villafranca (RBI) also had two hits while Kam Sakpal doubled for the winners.
Kodi Colton singled and walked for Cattaraugus-Little Valley. He also fared well on the mound, striking out eight and walking four while allowing five hits and three earned runs across six innings.