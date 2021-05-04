FILLMORE — Bolivar-Richburg used 13 hits to get past Fillmore, led by Trinidy Miller, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double, in an Allegany County Div. I softball game Tuesday afternoon.
In an 11-3 win, B-R pitcher Malayna Ayers threw a complete game for the win, striking out 11, walking one and allowing just three runs on four hits.
Miller had three RBI. Also for the Wolverines, Gracie Zilker went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run, while Madigan Harris and Malayna Ayers each had a triple.
“First and foremost, B-R is a very good team with not a lot of weaknesses,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “They hit the ball hard, played good defense and their pitcher was very effective. I think both teams did a pretty good job for their first games in most every facet, B-R just did them all better. This is definitely a great game to build off from and hopefully the girls came away realizing they can do some good things. Both teams showed good energy and appreciation to be out there playing.”
Lizzy Nugent went 2-for-4 with a three-run double and Preslee Miller hit a double for Fillmore. Eagles pitcher Kirstin Frazier had two strikeouts and one walk.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Genesee Valley 17, Cuba-Rushford 6
CUBA — Emera Aquila marked two hits, including a double, for three RBI and scored three runs to pace Genesee Valley (2-0).
Also for the Jaguars, Grace Darrin had a hit, three RBI and two runs scored. Sierra Burrows struck out 11 and walked three, allowing six runs on six hits.
Macie Demick went 2-for-3 for Cuba-Rushford (0-2).
BASEBALL
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Bolivar-Richburg 5, Fillmore 4, 5 innings
BOLIVAR — Fillmore scored the tying run, 5-5, in the top of the sixth inning before umpires called the game due to heavy rain, reverting the score back to a five-inning victory for Bolivar-Richburg (1-0).
“It’s kind of a weird situation and not ideal,” B-R coach Dustin Allen admitted.
Landon Danaher went 2-for-3 with the only two hits of the game for B-R (1-0) and scored twice. Also for the Wolverines, Wyatt Karnuth scored two runs, reaching base on three walks.
Danaher, Karnuthh and Cam MacDonell didn’t allow a hit over five innings, striking out five with six walks.
“Pitching-wise I was happy with the way our pitchers threw,” Allen said. “We made some nice plays in the field. Fillmore is a very solid team. Their pitchers threw strikes and we got a couple of big hits and ran the bases well. It’s not how you hope the game ends, but we’ll see them again later this year and see what happens.”
Pitcher Connor Potter threw eight strikeouts for Fillmore (0-1) in three innings and Aaron Buck struck out three more.
Cuba-Rushford 9, Genesee Valley 1
CUBA — Caden Granger and Trent Chamberlain each went 2-for-4 to lead Cuba-Rushford (1-0).
Granger had two RBI and scored three runs while Chamberlain had an RBI and scored twice. Chamberlain threw 6 ⅔ innings, striking out four with seven walks, holding Genesee Valley to one run on three hits.
Genesee Valley’s three pitchers — Christian Tuttle, Riley Gordon and Ty Norasethaporn — combined to strike out eight and walk 10.
“We’ve got a younger team, with some older boys,” GV coach Kevin Scott said. “Being the first game we didn’t come out hitting the ball as well as we would like.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 11, Andover 3, 5 innings
BELFAST — Nick Ellison, Garrett Miller and Stephen Struckmann had two hits each to lead Belfast (1-1), which trailed 3-0 before plating four runs in the third and seven in the fourth.
Umpires called the game after the fifth inning due to lightning. Ellison and Miller both scored two runs and Struckmann had a run and two RBI.
Jacob Wagner went 2-for-3 with two doubles for Andover (0-2).
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua 5, Wellsville 1
CANANDAIGUA — Alex Green went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, but Wellsville fell in its season opener.
Also for the Lions, Brayden Delahunt and Logan Dunbar each hit a double. Jeremiah Havens struck out four and walked one, allowing four unearned runs on one hit over 4 2/3 innings.
Callum Outhouse had two RBI for Canandaigua, which pulled away with four runs in the fifth inning for a 5-0 lead.