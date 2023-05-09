BOLIVAR — The good news for the Bolivar-Richburg Boys track and field team was that it earned its first win of the season.
The tougher news was that Cuba-Rushford still earned the overall victory … and by a healthy margin.
Sawyer Rouse, Joe Wojciechowski and Tristan Clayson all notched double-winner status to key the Rebels to a tri-meet win over B-R and Friendship/Scio in an Allegany County meet on Tuesday. C-R garnered 66 total points. B-R (1-11) earned a head-to-head win by virtue of its one-point triumph (32-31) over F/S.
Rouse claimed the 200 and 400 and Wojciechowski took the 800 and 1,600. Those two also ran the last two legs of the winning 1,600 relay, with Kevin Smith and Maddox Keller also contributing. Clayson, meanwhile, captured each of the throwing events.
For Bolivar-Richburg, Caden Giardini (3,200) and Hunter Walp (400 hurdles) each took an individual event and the Wolverines won the 400 relay.
The singular standout of the meet was Friendship/Scio’s Jordan White, who went 4-for-4 in solo events, winning the 100, long jump, triple jump and high jump.
Salamanca 73, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 66
Salamanca 97, West Valley 27
CATTARAUGUS — Zach Trietley was a triple-winner, taking the 100, shot put and discus to lead Salamanca to a pair of victories.
Trietley was part of four victories in total, also leading off the winning 400 relay team. Jesse Hill captured the 400 and was part of the top 400 relay team, alongside Kyle Lecceardone and Ethan Jadlowski.
Mason Brewer took the high jump and led off the first-place 1,600 and 3,200 relays. While Xavier Wilson (200), Quinn Janora (400 hurdles) and Ben Seiflein (800) won an individual event and were part of a winning relay for Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Jack Tharnish was a quadruple individual winner for West Valley, capturing the 1,600, 3,200, long jump and triple jump.
Southwestern 109, Olean 32
JAMESTOWN — Michael Butterfield (100, 200), Nate Lewis (1,600, 3,200) and Declan Kennedy (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles) all claimed a pair of events to power Southwestern.
Jake Johnson won the 400, led off the top 3,200 relay team and anchored the first-place 1,600 relay team for the Trojans.
For Olean, Keegan Evans took the long jump (18-6) and was part of the winning 400 relay team (:48.3), alongside Quintin Allen, Noah Gallo and Caedyn Tingley.
Allegany-Limestone 105, Portville 27
ALLEGANY — Matthew Milliner notched four total victories to power Allegany-Limestone.
Milliner won both the 200 and 400 and was part of the first-place 400 and 1,600 relays. Connor Goudie (100, long jump) and Alex Redeye (800, 1,600) also won two individual events and anchored those two winning relays for the Gators. Josh Nolder (110 hurdles, high jump) claimed two events and was part of a top relay and Jacob Herbert won the pole vault and led off the 400 relay team.
Parker Dornan won the triple jump for Portville, which also received a first from its 3,200 relay team of Riley Horsley, Michael Fahnestock, Ben Isaman and Simon Szymanski.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 123, Gowanda 16
FRANKLINVILLE — Billy Slavinski collected three individual victories as Franklinville/Ellicottville dominated another duel meet.
Slavinski won the 100, 200 and shot put.
He, Ben Edwards and Caden Bish were part of four victories in total, with Slavinski anchoring the winning 400 relay team and Edwards (both hurdles events) and Bish (400, long jump) each taking two events and assisting the top 400 and 1,600 relays.
Dominic Breton led the field in the triple jump and discus while Evan Leonard (pole vault), Grant Cornell (3,200) and William Benatovich (800) all claimed one event and were part of one winning relay for the Titans, who boasted first place in all but one event.
Chase Bolen logged the lone first for Gowanda, winning the 1,600.