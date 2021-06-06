WELLSVILLE — The Bolivar-Richburg boys and girls track and field teams both won Allegany County championships, topping the field of seven schools competing on Saturday.
B-R ran away with the boys championship with 177 points, well ahead of runner-up Scio (79) and third-place Cuba-Rushford (77). The B-R girls, with 130 points, edged out Fillmore (117) and Cuba-Rushford (112) in a tight race.
Wellsville athletes also participated in the meet, but did not compete in the team scoring.
For the B-R girls, Carmen Crowley won the high jump and Madison Sisson won the discus. The Wolverines showed their depth with five second-place individual finishes and five third-place finishes, a second-place relay and two third-place relays.
Scio’s Lexi Crossley was a double-winner with the 200 and triple jump.
Cuba-Rushford’s Hailey Kumpf took the 800 and long jump.
Fillmore’s Jessi Rust won both the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles.
In the boys meet, the B-R boys had a triple-winner and two double-winners who led the way to the county title. Jarrod Polk won the 100, long jump and triple jump. Hunter Stuck took the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles, while Lloyd Kinnicutt won the shot put and discus.
For the Houghton boys, Zach Tucker won the 1,600 and 3,200.
GIRLS TRACK Bolivar-Richburg 130, Fillmore 117, Cuba-Rushford 112, Scio 43, Genesee Valley 23, Houghton 10
100: Goble (CR) 13.22, Belec (CR), Crossley (S); 200: Crossley (S) 28.56, Goble (CR), Riquelme (CR); 400: Torraca (F) 1:08.68, Engler (F), Sylvester (F); 800: Kumpf (CR) 2:52.07, Hatch (F), Sylvester (F); 1,500: Drum (CR) 5:45.25, Osgood (BR); 3,000: Templeton (F) 13:02.05, G. Russell (F); 100 hurdles: Rust (F) 19.76, Thomas (BR), Hatch (F); 400 hurdles: Rust (F) 1:25.36, Thomas (BR), Walp (BR); 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Riquelme, Goble, Kumpf, Belec) 54.09, Scio, Bolivar-Richburg; 1,600 relay: Fillmore (Hatch, G. Russell, Sylvester, Engler) 4:59.82, Cuba-Rushford, Bolivar-Richburg; 3,200 relay: Fillmore (Engler, G. Russell, H. Russell, Engler) 12:56.54, Bolivar-Richburg; High jump: Crowley (BR) 4-2, Engler (F), Baldwin (BR); Pole vault: none; Long jump: Kumpf (CR) 14-6.5, Crowley (BR), Kemp (BR); Triple jump: Crossley (S) 24-4.5, Clark (BR), Walp (BR); Shot put: Bentley (GV) 27-8.75, Duvall (CR), Sisson (BR); Discus: Sisson (BR) 77-8, Duvall (CR), Bentley (GV)
BOYS TRACK Bolivar-Richburg 177, Scio 79, Cuba-Rushford 77, Genesee Valley 62, Houghton 40, Fillmore 31, Whitesville 10
100: Polk (BR) 11.52, Ward (CR), Lavery (CR); 200: Lavery (CR) 24.26, Greeson (BR), Sardina (H); 400: Greeson (BR) 54.46, Seigel (CR), Coleman; 800: Wesche (S) 2:23.82, Rust (F), Wood (F); 1,600: Tucker (H) 5:12.60, Wesche (S), Majoros (F); 3,200: Tucker (H) 12:46.41, Pforter (BR), Garis (W); 110 hurdles: Stuck (BR) 17.39, Seigel (CR), Morris (S);400 hurdles: Stuck (BR) 1:03.63, Bourne (GV), Higley (BR); 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Lavery, Baron, Keller, Ward) 48.16, Genesee Valley, Houghton; 1,600 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Greeson, Polk, Stuck, Coleman) 4:06.53, Genesee Valley, Cuba-Rushford; 3,200 relay: Fillmore (Beardsley, Majoros, Rust, Wood) 10:07.36, Bolivar-Richburg; High jump: Torrey (GV) 5-8, Ward (CR), Stuck (BR); Pole vault: Coleman (BR) 9-0; Long jump: Polk (BR) 20-2.5, Faulkner (S), Torrey (GV); Triple jump: Polk (BR) 39-9.75, Lopez (GV), Faulkner (S); Shot put: Kinnicutt (BR) 42-8.5, Loucks (S), Yates (BR); Discus: Kinnicutt (BR) 123-10, Loucks (S), Silsby (S)