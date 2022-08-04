OLEAN — It might have happened before, but not in recent memory.
After the opener of match play, only one former champion has advanced to today’s second round of the 86th Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament.
Not surprisingly, the lone survivor is defending champion Chris Blocher, whose 10 titles are a tourney record, and he accomplished it by weathering three thundershower delays en route to a 5-and-4 victory over fellow Bartlett Country Club member Knut Johnsen competing on their home course.
There is an asterisk on that one surviving former champ statistic.
Eric McHone, the 2003 winner, was eliminated, 7-and-6, by 18-year-old Curtis Barner of Kane, Pa., a star in the Penn-York Junior Golf League, finishing second only to Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius. Bound for Pitt-Bradford’s golf team, Barner was one of four winners of a $1,000 John R. Henzel Scholarship awarded by the tourney committee.
Andy Frank, now of Allentown, Pa., the 2008 champ, shot 81 in qualifying and was relegated to the First Flight.
And two other former champs, Olean’s Jim Brady (1977 and ‘84) and Bradford’s Dan Reiley (1995), opted for the newly-instituted Over-65 Flight, an event separate from the tournament proper.
THE STRING of thundershowers evoked three lightning delays that totaled as many hours and, combined with the rain, disrupted the field as the length of match-play pairings is dictated on an individual basis. The day’s matches, which started at 8 a.m., weren’t completed until nearly 12 hours later
Still, 14 of the 16 Championship Flight matches were won by the higher-seeded player, the only exceptions were Barner’s victory over McHone and Coudersport’s Mike Davis’ 5-and-4 win over Bolivar’s Ed Jennings.
Interestingly, there was a dearth of close matches as none went extra holes, and only three got past the 16th, one of them of chronological significance. Paul Bzdak, at age 68, became the oldest player ever to advance to the second round of the Championship Flight in Men’s Amateur history with his 2-and-1 victory over fellow Bartlett golfer, James Wright.
The day’s closest match, and the only one to reach the 18th hole, was Scott Brady’s 2-up victory over Evan Jordan.
Otherwise, two matches ended after 12 holes, four after 13 and three after 14.
THOSE RESULTS produced some interesting matches this morning.
Bzdak draws Marcus Aiello, a +1 handicapper at Birch Run, the 2020 medalist and an ‘18 finalist, who shot a 1-under 69 in qualifying and defeated Jamie Glatz, 7-and-5, in the opening round.
Cornelius, also 18 and bound for Methodist University to study professional golf management, also won a Henzel Scholarship and dominated the Penn-York League with a 70.75 stroke average. Today he faced Davis.
This year’s medalist, Corey Haas of Bartlett, who tied the Men’s Amateur record with a 4-under-par 66, advanced with a 6-and-5 victory over Andy Rohrs and this morning faced 2013 medalist Brady, both of whom are from the tourney’s home course.
Finally, Blocher, who has won seven of the last dozen Men’s Amateurs, faced Barner in today’s second round.
Thursday’s Championship Flight Results M. Aiello 7-and-5 over J. Glatz P. Bzdak 2-and-1 over. J. Wright T. Thomas 7-and-5 over J. Rosen S. Callahan 3-and-2 over J. Carls S. Cornelius 4-and-3 over A. Shaw M. Davis 5-and-4 over E. Jennings K. Henzel 3-and-2 over K. Heckman T. Unverdorben 6-and-5 over C. Crist C. Haas 6-and-5 over A. Rohrs S. Brady 2-up over E. Jordan P. Byrne 5-and-4 over M. Baire T. Hall Jr. 4-and-2 over K. McClain K. Stauffer 7-and-6 over B. Streich T. Gleason 2-and-1 over S. Derwick C. Blocher 5-and-4 over K. Johnsen C. Barner 7-and-6 over E. McHone FRIDAY’S PAIRINGS Championship Consolation Flight 8:00 a.m.: Rohrs vs. Jordan 8:05: Baire vs. McClain 8:10: Streich vs. Derwick 8:15: Johnsen vs. McHone 8:20: Glatz vs. Wright 8:25: Rosen vs. Carls 8:30: Shaw vs. Jennings 8:35: Heckman vs. Crist
Championship Flight 8:50 a.m.: Haas vs. (Scott) Brady 8:55: Byrne vs. Hall, Jr. 9:00: Stauffer vs. Gleason 9:05: Blocher vs. Barner 9:10: Aiello vs. Bzdak 9:15: Thomas vs. Callahan 9:20: Cornelius vs. Davis 9:25: Henzel (Kyle) vs. Unverdorben
Senior Flight (65 & over) 9:45 a.m.: Brady (Mike) vs. Kubiak 9:50: Reiley vs. Hall, Sr. 9:55: Sherman vs. J. Henzel, Jr. 10:00: Brady (Jim) vs. Chicola
1st Flight 10:20 a.m.: Forness vs. Swanson 10:25: Stein vs. Vecchio 10:30: Horn vs. Almonacid 10:35: Russell vs. Bartman
2nd Flight 10:40 a.m.: Gethicker vs. Dwaileebe 10:45: Chapman vs. Davis 10:50: Baire Jr. vs. King 10:55: Ramadhan vs. Colligan Jr. Consolation Flight (45-59)
11:10 a.m.: Burton vs. Baire, Jr. (Max) 11:15: Martinelli vs. Ramage 11:20: Folts vs. Baire, Sr. (Vinnie) 11:25: Jones vs. Newmark Consolation Flight (60 & over)
11:30 a.m.: Hendrix (Mike) vs. Reynolds 11:35: Boser vs. Phillips 11:40: Pauly vs. Travis (Mark) 11:45: Morton vs. Carucci 5th Flight
11:55 a.m.: Galvin vs. Miller 12:00 p.m.: Travis (Chris) vs. Bush 12:05: Chapman vs. Williams 12:10: George vs. Buchholz
4th Flight 12:30 p.m.: Hendrix (Mark) vs. Lewis 12:35: Siago vs. Schaefer 12:40: Burke vs. Jakubczyk, Sr. 12:45: Hnat vs. Swanson, C. 3rd Flight