OLEAN — It was a given, nobody would ever duplicate the nine Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament titles Ted Kochan managed in the 11 years between 1960 and ’70.
Indeed, no less an authority than Chris Blocher, arguably the Twin Tiers’ top player over the past quarter century, admitted, “I didn’t think it was possible for me (or anybody else).”
But on a warm Sunday afternoon at Bartlett Country Club, Blocher, who had already reached his stated goal of passing Les Rettberg’s record of five Men’s Amateur medals (he now has seven), made himself a liar about his title possibilities.
The 45-year-old physical education teacher and basketball coach at Hinsdale Central School, claimed his 10th Men’s Amateur Championship to break Kochan’s “untouchable” record via a 5-and-4 victory over talented 27-year-old John Nick Forrest.
Blocher added 2021 to his titles in 1997, ‘99, 2007, ‘10-’13, ‘17 and ‘19 and did so in spectacular fashion, never once trailing, even for a single hole, in his five tournament matches.
And he admitted “that’s what kept me going.”
He shot 4-under-par 66 in the morning, despite a double bogey, which was a frustration to Forrest, who shot the same score, and was one down.
Over the 32 holes, Blocher finished 4-under and logged 10 birdies.
Forrest, whose father John won three Men’s Amateurs (1986-87 and 2002), shot even par for the day and had seven birdies,
Indeed, nine of the 15 holes that were won, by either of them, came via birdie.
BUT BLOCHER was tested.
“I ran out of gas in the afternoon,” he admitted. “The funny thing is, I felt it in the putter before anything else. I could swing the driver OK, but I felt funny with the putter.”
Of course, the real pressure for Blocher was Forrest’s length, outdriving him by 30-50 yards on the par fours and fives.
But, the seasonal employee at Holiday Valley’s ski area, didn’t see much advantage against Blocher.
“Not really with Chris because he hits it so close no matter where he is,” Forrest said. “But it’s definitely an advantage on the par fours and fives having that little bit of extra yardage (against most other players).”
And Blocher was ready
“I play with him sometimes, I knew going in, so nothing he did today surprised me,” he said of Forrest. “He played this morning the way I thought he was going to play … really motivated and shooting a good score.”
Of course, Blocher wore down Forrest’s confidence by chipping in for birdie three times, once from the trap.
“I didn’t think about it,” he maintained, “it’s like, one shot at a time.”
But one he did remember came on the 430-yard, par 4 sixth hole in the afternoon round.
Up one at the time, he faced a near-40-foot putt for birdie with a huge break.
“It was like we had it,” Blocher said of caddy Steve Campbell, his coach while at Bona. “Coach said ‘It’s that leaf (on the green as a target)’ and I hit it right there and it went by the ball mark that I had picked out and when it rolled down the hill I thought ‘It’s got a chance.’”
It had more than a chance … and when the ball dropped, a shocked Blocher held his putter high in the air as the sizable crowd roared in surprise.
But as a player who once internalized disappointment, he admitted, “Even the bad stuff, I just ‘go to the next hole,’ I guess that’s part of being older. I did a good job today of not dwelling on mistakes.”
BLOCHER’S reputation is being one of the best green-readers in Bartlett Country Club history but Forrest’s caddy, Corey Haas, a finalist in 2014 and junior medalist in ’12, isn’t far behind.
“Corey is spot on … he’s really good with the putter and part of the reason is that he’s good reading the greens,” Blocher said. “I heard them talking this morning and I thought ‘Corey’s got him going the right way.’”
But Forrest knew he had a particularly tough draw in his first-ever appearance in the finals against a foe who had made it that far 12 times.
“He never ceases to amaze me … he hit some really good shots, made a lot of good putts,” Forrest said of Blocher. “I felt last night if I could get 67, 67, I’d have a chance but I just didn’t have my best effort on that second 18.
“I’m happy with the first 18, but I’m a little disappointed in myself on the second.”
As for finally earning a berth in the championship pairing, he admitted, “It feels really good.”
But Forrest doesn’t carry the burden of his father’s success or the pressure of the legacy from his early promise.
“I don’t really feel that way anymore because I took some time off from golf,” he pointed out.
And now it appears this Forrest is back.
SWNY-NWPA MEN’S AMATEUR SEMIFINALS, CHAMPIONSHIPS Championship Flight Saturday’s Semifinals
Chris Blocher 6-and-5 over Keith Stauffer John Nick Forrest 3-and-1 over Miguel Sancholvz
Sunday’s Championship
Blocher 5-and-4 Forrest
Championship Consolation Flight Saturday’s Semifinals
Spencer Cornelius 3-and-2 over Tim Hall Jr. Evan Rowane 2-up over Mike Brady
Sunday’s Championship
Rowane 3-and-2 over Cornelius
1st Flight Saturday’s Semifinals
Matthew Myers 1-up 19 holes over Phil Vecchio Connor Alfieri 1-up 20 Holes over David Horn
Sunday’s Championship
Alfieri 2-up over Myers
2nd Flight Saturday’s Semifinals
Curtis Barner 1-up 19 Holes over John Henzel Jr. Nolan Swanson 5-and-4 over Tim Jones
Sunday’s Championship
Barner 3-and-2 over Swanson
3rd Flight Saturday’s Semifinals
K. McClain conceded over Mike Sherman Ryan Lechner 1-up over Noah Eddy
Sunday’s Championship
Lechner 1-up over McClain
4th Flight Saturday’s Semifinals
Tim Stead Jr. 5-and-4 over Matthew Phillips RJ Pauly 4-and-3 over Talan Stitt
Sunday’s Championship
Stead 1-up over Pauly
5th Flight Saturday’s Semifinals
Mark Cotton conceded over Tracy Bush Jack Morton 4-and-3 over Eric Chaffee
Sunday’s Championship
Cotton 1-up over Morton
45 to 59 Consolation Flight Saturday’s Semifinals
Andy Hannon 2-and-1 over Bob Colligan Jr. Frank Higgins 1-up over Mark Hendrix
Sunday’s Championship
Hannon 6-and-5 over Higgins
60-and-over Consolation Flight Saturday’s Semifinals
Chris Drongosky 4-and-2 over Paul Bzdak Steve Kubiak 1-up 21 Holes over Mark Baire
Sunday’s Championship
Drongosky 4-and-3 over Kubiak